Mitie Group Boosts Value with Share Buyback

Mitie Group plc (GB:MTO) has released an update.
Mitie Group plc has announced the repurchase of 670,000 ordinary shares as part of its Share Buyback Programme, with prices ranging from 106.5 to 108.8 GBp per share. The group intends to cancel the shares, which will leave it with 1,276,946,304 ordinary shares in issue, enhancing its shareholder value. Mitie continues to demonstrate its market leadership and commitment to sustainable growth, targeting net-zero emissions by 2025.
