Mitie Group Boosts Shareholder Returns with Buyback

December 03, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Mitie Group plc (GB:MTO) has released an update.

Mitie Group plc has repurchased 650,000 of its own shares at an average price of 109.1915 GBp per share as part of its ongoing Share Buyback Programme. These shares will be canceled, reducing the total number of voting shares in the company. This move is part of Mitie’s strategy to enhance shareholder returns and strengthen its market leadership.

