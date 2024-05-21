Mithril Resources Strengthens Capital for Growth

Mithril Resources Ltd (AU:MTH) has released an update.

Mithril Resources Ltd announces successful capital restructuring, issuing a total of 84,576,222 shares and 42,349,065 options, to meet reinstatement conditions for its securities in the financial markets. The company confirms adequate working capital of at least $1.5 million and funding for two quarters, ensuring no immediate need for additional capital. Funds raised will be allocated to the exploration of the Copalquin project in Mexico and other potential mineral properties.

