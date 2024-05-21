News & Insights

Stocks

Mithril Resources Strengthens Capital for Growth

May 21, 2024 — 05:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mithril Resources Ltd (AU:MTH) has released an update.

Mithril Resources Ltd announces successful capital restructuring, issuing a total of 84,576,222 shares and 42,349,065 options, to meet reinstatement conditions for its securities in the financial markets. The company confirms adequate working capital of at least $1.5 million and funding for two quarters, ensuring no immediate need for additional capital. Funds raised will be allocated to the exploration of the Copalquin project in Mexico and other potential mineral properties.

For further insights into AU:MTH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.