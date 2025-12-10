Mithaq Capital And Aimia End Cooperation Agreement

(RTTNews) - Mithaq Capital SPC, the largest shareholder of Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO), announced that the two parties have agreed to terminate their cooperation agreement dated October 30, 2024.

With this termination, Mithaq will no longer hold certain nomination, pre-emptive, and registration rights. In addition, the company will no longer be bound by the standstill and voting provisions that were part of the agreement.

