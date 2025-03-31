Bitcoin Magazine



The MIT Bitcoin Expo 2025: Freedom Tech

The MIT Bitcoin Club—a passionate coalition of students, alumni, researchers, and community members—presents the 12th annual MIT Bitcoin Expo (April 5–6, 2025), a landmark event exploring how Bitcoin and freedom technologies empower individuals worldwide. With just 5 days remaining, this student-led initiative continues its decade-long tradition of bridging academia, activism, and technical innovation.



Why This Matters



Born from MIT’s 2014 Bitcoin Project—which distributed Bitcoin to undergraduates to study adoption—the expo has evolved into a critical forum for sovereignty-focused dialogue. This year’s agenda of freedom tech focuses on physical liberation through technology.

Speakers like Zimbabwean activist Evan Mawarire (#ThisFlag movement leader) and Lightning Network creator Tadge Dryja will dissect Bitcoin’s role in resisting authoritarian control and enabling real-world escape from oppression. This is not about the cryptoeconomics, nor about the meme coins. This is about life, liberty, and Bitcoin.



What to Expect



Day 1: Dive into freedom tech fundamentals with Mawarire’s keynote “Why Freedom Tech Matters” and Dryja’s analysis of Bitcoin’s resilience against nation-states. Corporate adoption takes center stage with Marathon Digital’s Paul Giordano and Bitcoin Core developers like Gloria Zhao. Get more technical in the afternoon with topics such as consensus cleanup, poisoning attacks, censorship resistance, Bitcoin Pipes, etc.

Day 2: Shift to global impact with Mauricio Bartolomeo (exfiltration via Bitcoin) and panels featuring activists from Venezuela, Russia, and Togo. Technical deep dives include MIT’s Neha Narula on scaling self-custody and Steven Roose’s covenant softfork proposals. Other topics include future of freedom tech, quantum resistance, covenant soft fork, Tor project, etc.



Beyond Theory: The Freedom Tech Hackathon



Running parallel (April 4–6), this $10,000-prize event challenges developers to build tools for privacy, censorship resistance, and financial sovereignty14. Past projects have secured funding from industry leaders—proof of MIT’s “Mind and Hand” ethos in action4.

Additionally, Anna Chekhovich from the HRF will run a workshop on Bitcoin self-custody 101.



Why Attend?

This event prioritizes substance over spectacle. Tickets remain accessible, speakers present pro bono, and discussions tackle pressing questions:



– How can Bitcoin enable physical escape from authoritarian regimes?



– What technical upgrades strengthen its anti-censorship properties?



– Can corporations adopt Bitcoin without compromising its ethos?



With 40+ speakers and 500+ expected attendees, the expo offers unparalleled networking with developers, activists, and academics shaping Bitcoin’s future.



Event Details & Registration

April 5–6, 2025 | MIT Campus, Cambridge, MA

Secure your spot: www.mitbtcexpo.org

Questions? h6239@alum.mit.edu / adamg25@mit.edu



For twelve years, we’ve asked hard questions. Join us as we build answers.

