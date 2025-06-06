MIT and Recursion Unveil Boltz-2: A Revolutionary Open-Source Biomolecular Co-Folding Model with Advanced Structure and Binding Affinity Prediction

Boltz-2 is an open-source biomolecular model achieving near-FEP accuracy with 1000x faster predictions for structure and binding affinity.

MIT and Recursion have released Boltz-2, the first biomolecular co-folding model that simultaneously predicts molecular structure and binding affinity with remarkable accuracy, approaching that of physics-based free energy perturbation (FEP) calculations but at speeds up to 1000 times faster. This open-source model, developed using advanced AI techniques and powered by Recursion's supercomputer, aims to alleviate significant challenges in drug discovery related to binding affinity prediction. Boltz-2 not only improves prediction accuracy but also enhances the practicality of large-scale virtual screening in drug development, making it easier for researchers to identify promising compounds. The model features advanced joint modeling capabilities and has been trained on extensive datasets, signifying a major advancement over earlier models like AlphaFold3 and Boltz-1. Its open-source nature encourages widespread adaptation in both academic and commercial settings, facilitating new biological insights and improving the drug discovery process.

Boltz-2 is the first biomolecular co-folding model that achieves near-physics-based accuracy in binding affinity prediction while being up to 1000x faster, which significantly advances drug discovery capabilities.

The open-source release of Boltz-2 allows for widespread academic and commercial use, promoting collaboration and innovation in the field of drug development.

By improving the speed and cost-effectiveness of virtual screening, Boltz-2 addresses a critical bottleneck in small molecule discovery, potentially leading to more successful R&D outcomes.

The model's development showcases a successful partnership between MIT and Recursion, highlighting the effective integration of academic research and industry application.

Open-source nature of Boltz-2 might lead to increased competition from academics and other companies who can utilize the technology without licensing fees, potentially undermining Recursion’s market position.

Dependence on MIT and collaboration may raise questions about the sustainability of Recursion's own proprietary advancements if they rely heavily on external partnerships for innovative breakthroughs.

Potential difficulty in monetizing Boltz-2 despite its capabilities, as the open-source model may dilute revenue opportunities in the drug discovery market.

What is Boltz-2?

Boltz-2 is an open-source biomolecular co-folding model that predicts structure and binding affinity, enhancing drug discovery processes.

How does Boltz-2 improve binding affinity predictions?

Boltz-2 achieves near-FEP accuracy while being over 1,000 times faster and significantly less computationally expensive than traditional methods.

Who developed Boltz-2?

Boltz-2 was developed collaboratively by researchers at MIT's CSAIL and Recursion, utilizing advanced AI and NVIDIA supercomputing technology.

What are the benefits of using Boltz-2 in drug discovery?

Boltz-2 enables faster and more accurate virtual screening, helping research teams focus on promising compounds and optimizing resource allocation.

Is Boltz-2 available for commercial use?

Yes, Boltz-2 is open-sourced under an MIT license, allowing both academic and commercial use of the model and its training code.

Boltz-2 is the first biomolecular co-folding model to combine structure and binding affinity prediction, approaching the accuracy of physics-based free energy perturbation (FEP) calculations but at speeds up to 1000x faster in standard benchmarks



The development of this open source model for academic and commercial use was a collaborative effort, combining MIT’s deep academic expertise with Recursion's AI research and NVIDIA-accelerated supercomputer, BioHive-2







Salt Lake City, UT, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab (CSAIL) and Jameel Clinic, alongside TechBio company Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX), today announced the open-source release of Boltz-2, a first of its kind biomolecular foundation model. Powered by Recursion's NVIDIA supercomputer for its training and validation, this next-generation AI model achieves best-in-class accuracy in jointly modeling complex structures and binding affinities. Boltz-2 represents the next step beyond existing biomolecular structure prediction models like AlphaFold3 and its predecessor, Boltz-1.





“Accurately predicting how strongly molecules bind has been a long-standing challenge in drug discovery—one that required novel machine learning and computer science techniques to address,” said Regina Barzilay, MIT School of Engineering Distinguished Professor for AI and Health, AI faculty lead at Jameel Clinic and CSAIL principal investigator. “Boltz-2 not only addresses this crucial problem but also helps scientists uncover new biological insights and ask questions they couldn't before with standard approaches that are more computationally intensive. Because Boltz-2 is open-source, including its training code, scientists can easily adapt it for specific types of molecules, making it even more powerful as a tool to accelerate discovery."





Specifically, Boltz-2 marks a new era for



in silico



screening, in standard benchmarks approaching the accuracy of physics-based free energy perturbation (FEP), an industry-standard computational method used to predict the binding affinity of molecules, at



speeds up to





1000x faster



. The decrease in cost and increase in speed and scale makes large-scale and accurate virtual screening more practical than previously possible, directly addressing a critical bottleneck in small molecule discovery.





"Selecting the right molecules early is one of the most fundamental challenges in drug discovery, with implications for whether R&D programs succeed or fail," said Najat Khan, Chief R&D Officer and Chief Commercial Officer at Recursion. “By predicting both molecular structure and binding affinity simultaneously with unprecedented speed and scale, Boltz-2 gives R&D teams a powerful tool to triage more effectively and focus resources on the most promising compounds. Collaborations like this, bridging academic innovation and industry application, play an important role in advancing the field and, ultimately, improving how we develop and deliver medicines for patients."





Below are key components and differentiators of Boltz-2 vs other methods of predicting biomolecular structures and affinities:













Improved Affinity Prediction



: Near-FEP accuracy on the widely adopted FEP+ benchmark while being over 1,000 times faster and less computationally expensive



Leading Benchmark Performance



: Superior predictive power, demonstrating outperformance over all CASP16 affinity challenge participants



Advanced Joint Modeling



: Uniquely models 3D complex structures while jointly predicting binding affinity and protein dynamics (e.g., B-factors)



Controllable & Physically Realistic



: Achieves significantly improved physical plausibility using Boltz-steering and offers enhanced user control via template, method, and contact conditioning



Novel & Expanded Training Data



: Trained on molecular dynamics simulations, expanded distillation data, and approximately 5 million binding affinity assay measurements











In line with MIT and Recursion’s commitment to making AI tools accessible for drug developers,





Boltz-2 will be open-sourced under an MIT license





, making the model, weights, and training pipeline available for both academic and commercial use.





Boltz-2’s development was led by the Boltz team at MIT under the supervision of Professors Regina Barzilay and Tommi Jaakkola alongside a team of researchers from MIT and Recursion. For more information, visit:



https://boltz.bio/boltz2



.











About Recursion







Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a clinical stage TechBio company leading the space by decoding biology to radically improve lives. Enabling its mission is the Recursion OS, a platform built across diverse technologies that continuously generate one of the world’s largest proprietary biological and chemical datasets. Recursion leverages sophisticated machine-learning algorithms to distill from its dataset a collection of trillions of searchable relationships across biology and chemistry unconstrained by human bias. By commanding massive experimental scale — up to millions of wet lab experiments weekly — and massive computational scale — owning and operating one of the most powerful supercomputers in the world, Recursion is uniting technology, biology and chemistry to advance the future of medicine.





Recursion is headquartered in Salt Lake City, where it is a founding member of BioHive, the Utah life sciences industry collective. Recursion also has offices in Toronto, Montréal, New York, London, Oxford area, and the San Francisco Bay area. Learn more at



www.Recursion.com



, or connect on



X (formerly Twitter)



and



LinkedIn



.



