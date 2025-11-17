Mistras Group (MG) Price Target Increased by 29.11% to 17.34

The average one-year price target for Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) has been revised to $17.34 / share. This is an increase of 29.11% from the prior estimate of $13.43 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.28% from the latest reported closing price of $12.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mistras Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MG is 0.08%, an increase of 2.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.21% to 19,111K shares. The put/call ratio of MG is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mill Road Capital Management holds 1,672K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,668K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MG by 1.36% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,343K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,271K shares , representing an increase of 5.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MG by 26.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 773K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clearline Capital holds 699K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 687K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 735K shares , representing a decrease of 6.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MG by 33.03% over the last quarter.

