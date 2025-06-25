MISTRAS Group, Inc. Appoints Cody Elliott as Vice President of Pipeline Data Solutions

MISTRAS Group appoints Cody Elliott as VP of Pipeline Data Solutions to enhance inline inspection and integrity engineering services.

MISTRAS Group, Inc. has appointed Cody Elliott as Vice President of Pipeline Data Solutions to enhance its inline inspection and integrity engineering services. With 15 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, Elliott will focus on advancing MISTRAS' capabilities in pipeline integrity and data solutions. Hani Hammad, COO, highlighted Cody's expertise in scaling impactful integrity solutions. The Pipeline Data Solutions division specializes in high-resolution inline inspection technologies, data integration, and risk management services, aiming to help operators identify anomalies and ensure regulatory compliance. This integrated approach, supported by MISTRAS' broader offerings, allows clients to make informed decisions that enhance safety and optimize asset performance.

Potential Positives

The appointment of Cody Elliott as Vice President of Pipeline Data Solutions positions MISTRAS to enhance its pipeline integrity services and accelerate growth in this critical area.

Cody's 15 years of experience and proven ability to drive double-digit growth are likely to strengthen MISTRAS' position in the oil and gas sector.

The integration of MISTRAS' advanced services, such as high-resolution inline inspection technologies and integrity analytics, provides clients with comprehensive solutions for managing pipeline integrity and regulatory compliance.

This leadership transition indicates MISTRAS' commitment to innovation and excellence in asset integrity solutions, potentially improving customer satisfaction and market competitiveness.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of a new Vice President may signify challenges with current leadership or performance in pipeline data solutions, suggesting a need for revitalization in this sector.

Heavy reliance on Cody Elliott's leadership experience to drive growth could indicate that the company has been struggling to achieve desired results in pipeline integrity services without external leadership intervention.

The focus on expanding capabilities in inline inspection and data-driven diagnostics hints at potential gaps in MISTRAS' current offerings, which may affect client confidence in their existing services.

FAQ

Who is the newly appointed Vice President of Pipeline Data Solutions at MISTRAS Group?

Cody Elliott has been appointed as Vice President of Pipeline Data Solutions at MISTRAS Group.

What experience does Cody Elliott bring to his new role?

Cody brings 15 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, with a focus on asset integrity.

What are the key services provided by MISTRAS’ Pipeline Data Solutions?

MISTRAS’ Pipeline Data Solutions offers advanced inline inspection, integrity analytics, and risk management services.

How does MISTRAS Group help clients manage pipeline integrity?

MISTRAS Group combines various services to provide end-to-end solutions for pipeline integrity management, ensuring safety and compliance.

Where can I find more information about MISTRAS' pipeline integrity solutions?

More information can be found on MISTRAS' website at https://www.mistrasgroup.com/how-we-help/data-solutions/pipeline-integrity/.

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE), a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity solutions, today announced the appointment of Cody Elliott as Vice President of Pipeline Data Solutions. Cody will drive the growth and advancement of MISTRAS’ inline inspection (ILI) and integrity engineering services as part of the company’s industry-leading suite of pipeline integrity data solutions.





“Cody brings deep industry expertise and a proven ability to scale high-impact pipeline integrity solutions,” said Hani Hammad, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “As we expand our capabilities in inline inspection and data-driven diagnostics, Cody’s leadership will be key to helping our customers turn complex pipeline data into actionable insights that drive safety, compliance, and operational efficiency.”





Cody brings 15 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, largely in the asset integrity space. He has a strong track record of driving double-digit growth, while developing scalable service models and aligning commercial and operational strategies.





In his new role, Cody will lead MISTRAS Pipeline Data Solutions, which delivers advanced inline inspection and integrity analytics across North America. The business specializes in high-resolution ILI technologies, data integration, and integrity assessment services that support operators in identifying anomalies, managing risk, and maintaining regulatory compliance.





By combining these capabilities with MISTRAS’ broader portfolio—including non-destructive testing (NDT), GIS and data services, risk engineering, and asset integrity software—the company provides a unified, end-to-end solution for pipeline integrity management. This integrated approach enables clients to reduce risk, extend asset life, and make more confident, data-driven decisions.





For more on MISTRAS’ pipeline integrity data solutions, visit



https://www.mistrasgroup.com/how-we-help/data-solutions/pipeline-integrity/



.







About MISTRAS Group, Inc. - One Source for Asset Protection Solutions®









MISTRAS Group, Inc.



(NYSE: MG) is a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity solutions, serving critical industries including oil & gas, aerospace & defense, power & utilities, manufacturing, and civil infrastructure. The company provides a diversified portfolio of products and services, ranging from advanced non-destructive testing and pipeline inspections to real-time condition monitoring, maintenance planning, and specialized engineering, powered by a proprietary management software suite that centralizes integrity data for predictive analytics and benchmark analysis. With a long-standing track record of innovation and deep industry expertise, MISTRAS helps clients reduce risk, extend asset life, and optimize operational performance. Learn more at



www.mistrasgroup.com



.







Theresa Feraren





Chief Marketing Officer





MISTRAS Group, Inc.







theresa.feraren@mistrasgroup.com





