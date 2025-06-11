Mistral’s New Reasoning Model and the Dawn of Efficient AI

To receive tech updates in your inbox, sign up to the newsletter ARPU, published by Hedder.

This article was originally published on ARPU. View the original post here.

French startup Mistral on Tuesday launched Europe's first AI reasoning model, a significant step in the continent's effort to compete with American and Chinese rivals. The move signals a broader, fundamental shift in the AI industry. For years, progress has been defined by a simple, expensive mantra: build bigger models with more data and more computing power. But a new paradigm is emerging, one focused not just on scale, but on efficiency and a model's ability to "think." This new approach, centered on "reasoning," is leveling the playing field and challenging the idea that only the most well-funded labs can compete at the frontier.

What is a "reasoning model" and why does it matter?

Traditional Large Language Models (LLMs) generate responses by predicting the next most probable word in a sequence. Reasoning models, however, employ a more complex process often called "chain-of-thought." Before providing a final answer, these models generate a series of intermediate logical steps—a kind of internal monologue or scratchpad—to break down a problem, check their work, and explore different paths to a solution.

This represents a profound shift. The old scaling law was about pre-training: the more data and compute you used to train the model, the better it got. The "new scaling law" is about inference-time compute: the more computational "thinking" a model does when prompted, the more accurate and reliable its output becomes. This directly addresses one of the biggest weaknesses of traditional LLMs: their tendency to "hallucinate" or confidently state incorrect information. By reasoning through a problem, a model can self-correct and avoid starting down a flawed path.

How did this shift change the competitive landscape?

The "brute force" approach of ever-larger training runs created a massive barrier to entry, where only companies capable of spending hundreds of millions—or even billions—on computing infrastructure could build frontier models. This dynamic was upended in early 2025 by a small Chinese startup called DeepSeek. It released models that achieved world-class performance on par with the best from OpenAI, but claimed to do so at a fraction of the cost—reportedly just over $5 million for training its V3 model, compared to the $100 million+ budgets of Western labs.

DeepSeek's breakthrough was achieved through a combination of clever software and hardware optimizations, but its R1 reasoning model demonstrated the power of the new scaling law. It showed that superior results could be achieved not just by having the biggest model, but by having a model that could think more effectively. This was a "gift to the world's AI industry," as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang put it, because it proved that innovation in model architecture could be a more powerful lever than sheer access to capital and compute.

Who are the key players in the reasoning race?

The move toward reasoning models is a clear trend among leading AI labs, though their strategies differ.

OpenAI pioneered this space with its "o-series" models, like the recently released o4-mini and o3. These models are capable of making hundreds of tool calls and thinking for extended periods—sometimes minutes—to solve complex problems, though this comes at a high computational cost. OpenAI has kept these models proprietary, making them available via a high-priced API.

Google has integrated similar capabilities into its Gemini 2.5 Pro model, which also uses self-prompting to reason through tasks and sits at the top of several industry leaderboards. Google is leveraging its in-house TPU hardware to offer these capabilities at a much lower price point than OpenAI.

DeepSeek made its R1 reasoning model open-source, allowing developers worldwide to quickly adopt and build upon its technology, accelerating its influence and challenging the closed-off approach of Western labs.

Mistral is now following a similar path with its "Magistral" models. By releasing a smaller version as open-source, it aims to build a community and prove its capabilities, while offering a more powerful version to enterprise customers, positioning itself as Europe's homegrown champion in this new paradigm.

What does this mean for the AI hardware market?

This shift has major implications for the entire hardware supply chain. The old scaling law created an insatiable demand for GPUs for training, making Nvidia the undisputed king. While training remains critical, the new focus on inference-time compute creates a different set of hardware demands.

A major drawback of current reasoning models is their high latency; a query to OpenAI's o1 can take over five minutes to generate a response. This creates an enormous opportunity for companies that can deliver hardware optimized for fast inference. This includes not only Nvidia, whose GPUs are used for both training and inference, but also a growing field of competitors. Innovators like Cerebras and Groq are building specialized chips that can deliver inference speeds thousands of tokens per second, far exceeding what's possible with traditional GPUs. These solutions could become critical for applications where low-latency reasoning is paramount. Furthermore, as the workload shifts from a one-time, massive training run to continuous, widespread inference, the demand for power-efficient and cost-effective inference chips from players like AMD, Intel, and custom silicon developed by hyperscalers is set to intensify, reshaping the economics of the entire semiconductor industry.

