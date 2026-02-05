Markets

Misto FY25 Earnings Up; Stock Surge

February 05, 2026 — 12:14 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Misto Holdings Corp. (081660.KS), a South Korea-based brand management and holding company, on Thursday reported its net income increased in the full year 2025 compared with the previous year.

For the full year 2025, net income increased to KRW 312.75 billion from KRW 128.98 billion in the previous year.

Operating income surged to KRW 311.66 billion from KRW 137.34 billion in the prior year.

Net sales increased to KRW 343.43 billion from KRW 162.88 billion in the previous year.

Misto Holdings is currently trading 5.79% higher at KRW 51,200 on the Korean Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.