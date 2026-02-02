Mission Valley Bancorp Reports Increase In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Mission Valley Bancorp (MVLY) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.10 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $1.10 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.0% to $11.90 million from $9.60 million last year.

Mission Valley Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

