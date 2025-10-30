Mission Valley Bancorp Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Mission Valley Bancorp (MVLY.OB) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.10 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $1.40 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.8% to $10.60 million from $9.00 million last year.

Mission Valley Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.10 Mln. vs. $1.40 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.62 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $10.60 Mln vs. $9.00 Mln last year.

