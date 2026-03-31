Is Mission Produce's Strategic Mango Bet the Next Growth Engine?

Mission Produce, Inc. AVO is steadily broadening its product portfolio beyond avocados, with mangoes emerging as a promising avenue for incremental growth. As the company looks to maximize utilization of its global infrastructure, adding complementary fruit categories such as mangoes aligns with its strategy to reduce seasonality and improve year-round throughput. This diversification effort reflects management’s broader vision of transforming Mission Produce into a multi-fruit platform capable of delivering more stable revenue streams.



Mission Produce has already taken tangible steps to build its mango presence, including modifying pack lines in its Peru operations to handle mango volumes alongside other fruit. These enhancements allow Mission Produce to increase facility utilization and generate better overhead absorption during seasonal lulls in avocado production. By leveraging its existing logistics, sourcing relationships and distribution channels, the company can scale mango operations efficiently without incurring the same level of upfront investment required for entirely new infrastructure.



Mango expansion could evolve into a meaningful contributor if execution remains disciplined and demand trends stay favorable. Mango consumption continues to grow globally, supported by rising consumer interest in fresh and healthy produce options. If Mission Produce successfully integrates mangoes into its broader portfolio while maintaining operational efficiency, the initiative could enhance asset productivity, smooth earnings volatility and support long-term growth, positioning mangoes as a potential next growth engine for the company.

New Opportunities Take Shape for Corteva and Dole

Strategic moves into new products and technologies are helping Corteva, Inc. CTVA and Dole plc DOLE to unlock fresh growth avenues and strengthen long-term resilience.



Corteva is exploring new growth avenues beyond its traditional seed and crop protection businesses, with increasing focus on expanding specialty crop solutions and biological products that complement modern farming practices. As global demand for sustainable agriculture intensifies, the company is investing in innovative technologies that improve crop resilience and productivity while reducing environmental impact. These initiatives allow Corteva to leverage its strong research capabilities and global distribution network, creating opportunities to tap into emerging agricultural trends and deliver more diversified, long-term revenue growth.



Dole is similarly pursuing diversification strategies by expanding into new fruit categories and value-added offerings that enhance its global portfolio. The company continues to build on its extensive sourcing and distribution network to introduce complementary products that can be processed and shipped through its existing infrastructure. With rising consumer demand for convenient, ready-to-eat and healthy produce options, Dole’s efforts to broaden its product mix support improved asset utilization and reduce reliance on any single category. This approach strengthens its long-term growth outlook while positioning the company to capture evolving consumer preferences across global markets.

AVO’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Mission Produce have gained 18.1% in the last three months compared with the industry’s growth of 21.8%.



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From a valuation standpoint, AVO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22X, above the industry’s average of 16.17X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVO’s fiscal 2026 earnings suggests a year-over-year decline of 15.9%, while that for fiscal 2027 indicates growth of 5.4%. The company’s EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have remained stable in the past seven days.



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AVO stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Dole PLC (DOLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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