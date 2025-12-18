Mission Produce, Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $16.0 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $17.3 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mission Produce, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $22.2 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.0% to $319.0 million from $354.4 million last year.

Mission Produce, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.0 Mln. vs. $17.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue: $319.0 Mln vs. $354.4 Mln last year.

