Mission Produce, Inc. Appoints Michael Bryan Sims to Board of Directors

Mission Produce appoints Michael Bryan Sims as independent director, enhancing board expertise for future growth strategies.

Mission Produce, Inc. has appointed Michael Bryan Sims to its board of directors as an independent Class I director, effective May 5, 2025. With a career spanning over 40 years in financial leadership within the food and agriculture sectors, Sims brings significant expertise to the board, particularly in financial strategy and operational improvements. His previous roles include Executive Vice President and CFO of TruGreen and senior positions at AdvancePierre Foods and Chiquita Brands International. With this appointment, the board size increases from eight to nine members, and Sims will also participate in the audit committee with a term lasting until the 2028 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Mission's CEO Steve Barnard expressed confidence that Sims's background aligns well with the company's growth strategies. Sims himself articulated his enthusiasm for contributing to Mission's continued success in the avocado and mango industries.

Potential Positives

The appointment of Michael Bryan Sims to the board of directors adds significant financial and operational expertise, which is likely to enhance Mission Produce's growth strategies.

The increase in the board size reflects a commitment to robust governance and diverse perspectives in decision-making.

Sims brings a proven track record of driving growth and strategic initiatives in the food and agriculture sectors, aligning well with Mission Produce's business objectives.

His experience with global organizations and financial restructuring can provide valuable insights that may improve Mission Produce’s margins and operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

The increase in board size from eight to nine directors may signal issues related to governance or the need for additional expertise, raising questions about the previous board’s effectiveness.

Michael Bryan Sims' recent extensive financial restructuring work at TruGreen could indicate that Mission Produce is aiming to address financial challenges, which could be a concern for stakeholders.

While welcoming new expertise, relying too much on external directors may also dilute existing company culture and strategic coherence.

FAQ

Who is Michael Bryan Sims?

Michael Bryan Sims is the newly appointed independent Class I director on Mission Produce’s board of directors.

What expertise does Michael Sims bring?

Sims brings over four decades of experience in finance, operations, and strategic leadership within food and consumer industries.

What is Mission Produce's main product focus?

Mission Produce specializes in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados, with additional offerings in mangos and blueberries.

How many directors are on Mission Produce’s board after this appointment?

After the appointment of Michael Sims, the size of Mission Produce’s board has increased from eight to nine directors.

What is the significance of Sims’ appointment?

Sims' appointment is expected to enhance Mission Produce’s growth strategies and create sustainable value through his financial expertise.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AVO Insider Trading Activity

$AVO insiders have traded $AVO stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FAMILY INVESTMENTS, LLC TAYLOR has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 310,930 shares for an estimated $4,388,180 .

. STEPHEN J BARNARD (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 116,192 shares for an estimated $1,688,299 .

. JAY A PACK has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,443,868 .

. LUIS A GONZALEZ has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 72,600 shares for an estimated $1,045,682 .

. JUAN R WIESNER (Pres Central and South America) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 97,045 shares for an estimated $977,556 .

. BRYAN E GILES (CFO) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $215,932

$AVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $AVO stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OXNARD, Calif., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) (“Mission” or “the Company”), a world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados with additional offerings in mangos and blueberries, today announced the appointment of Michael Bryan Sims to its board of directors, effective May 5, 2025. Sims is appointed as an independent Class I director, serving on the audit committee, with a term expiring at the Company’s 2028 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. In connection with this appointment, Mission Produce’s board of directors has increased the size of the board from eight to nine directors.









Sims is a seasoned financial executive with more than four decades of experience leading global organizations across the food, agriculture, and consumer industries. He brings deep operational, strategic, and financial expertise, with a proven track record of driving growth, improving margins, and leading transformative initiatives for both public and private companies.





Sims most recently served as Executive Vice President and CFO of TruGreen, where he led the company through critical financial restructurings, operational improvements, and strategic capital deployment. He previously held senior leadership roles at AdvancePierre Foods, where he helped take the company public and later facilitated its acquisition by Tyson Foods, and at Chiquita Brands International, where he led global finance and business development initiatives for over 20 years.





In addition to his executive experience, Sims currently serves on the boards of The Hain Celestial Group and Winland Foods, where he provides strategic and financial oversight as a board member and audit committee chair. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from Indiana University.





“We are pleased to welcome Michael to our board of directors,” said Steve Barnard, CEO of Mission Produce. “Michael’s extensive financial background combined with his board-level experience in the food and consumer sectors make him an ideal addition to our team. We expect that his proven ability to align financial strategy with long-term business objectives will enhance our growth strategies and create sustainable value moving forward.”





“I’m honored to join the board of Mission Produce,” said Mr. Sims. “Mission’s industry-leading position in the avocado and mango industries, commitment to diversification, operational excellence, and supply chain transparency aligns closely with my professional philosophies, and I look forward to supporting the Company’s continued growth and success.”







About Mission Produce, Inc.:







Mission Produce is a global leader in the worldwide avocado business with additional offerings in mangos and blueberries. Since 1983, Mission Produce has been sourcing, producing and distributing fresh Hass avocados, and currently services retail, wholesale and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The vertically integrated Company owns and operates four state-of-the-art packing facilities in key growing locations globally, including California, Mexico, Peru, Guatemala and has additional sourcing capabilities in Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, Ecuador, South Africa and more, which allow the company to provide a year-round supply of premium fruit. Mission’s global distribution network includes strategically positioned forward distribution centers across key markets throughout North America, China, Europe, and the UK, offering value-added services such as ripening, bagging, custom packing and logistical management. For more information, please visit



www.missionproduce.com



.







