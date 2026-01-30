Mission Bancorp Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Mission Bancorp (MSBC) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $8.15 million, or $2.88 per share. This compares with $7.66 million, or $2.72 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $27.24 million from $26.04 million last year.

Mission Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.15 Mln. vs. $7.66 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.88 vs. $2.72 last year. -Revenue: $27.24 Mln vs. $26.04 Mln last year.

