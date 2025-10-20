Mission Bancorp Profit Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Mission Bancorp (MSBC) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $8.64 million, or $3.05 per share. This compares with $7.85 million, or $2.79 per share, last year.

Mission Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.64 Mln. vs. $7.85 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.05 vs. $2.79 last year.

Total interest and dividend income: $27.86 Mln VS $25.80 Mln

