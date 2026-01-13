Missed Your RMD in December? Here's What to Do.

Key Points

Required minimum distributions (RMDs) are generally due by Dec. 31 each year.

Failing to take an RMD on time could result in a costly penalty.

The sooner you rectify the situation, the less it might cost you.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

The nice thing about saving for retirement in an IRA or 401(k) plan is getting a tax break on the money you contribute. But come retirement, traditional retirement plans have one big disadvantage over Roth accounts.

Traditional retirement accounts force savers to start taking required minimum distributions, or RMDs, once they turn 73 (though for younger savers, that requirement doesn't kick in until age 75). If you don't need the money, RMDs can be a real hassle, as they could subject you to taxes.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

RMDs are generally due by Dec. 31 each year. However, if it's your first RMD, you're allowed to defer it until April 1 of the year after you turn 73.

If your 2026 RMD wasn't your first one and you failed to take it, you may be looking at a pretty big penalty. So it's important to try to minimize the damage.

The sooner you act, the better

The penalty for not taking an RMD on time is 25% of the sum that didn't get removed from your retirement account but should have. So if you were supposed to take a $10,000 RMD this past December and didn't, it means you may be looking at losing $2,500. Ouch.

If you missed your last RMD, the best thing to do is act quickly. You can often get your penalty reduced if you remedy the situation within two years. In some cases, the IRS might even agree to waive your RMD penalty altogether if you can show that your failure to do so stemmed from a reasonable error you've since taken steps to dix.

To address your missed RMD, you'll want to file Form 5329, which allows you to report the missed distribution and request that the penalty be waived. You'll have an opportunity to explain to the IRS why your RMD didn't get taken on time and how you've addressed the issue so it won't happen again.

Don't risk a repeat RMD mistake

Missing an RMD as a one-off thing is something that happens. But it's important to avoid having it happen again.

Many retirement plans let you set up automatic withdrawals in line with RMD requirements. That may be worth doing so you don't have to stress about facing a giant penalty in a future tax year.

Plus, sometimes, life gets busy. And you never know when an illness or injury might sideline you. Putting those RMDs on autopilot could help you avoid a penalty due to forgetfulness or human error.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.