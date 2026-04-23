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Mirvac Group Reports Strong Operational Results In Q3, Backs FY26 View

April 23, 2026 — 01:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mirvac Group (MRVGF, MGR.AX), an Australian real estate development company, reported Thursday that it recorded strong operational results in the third quarter across all sectors, reflecting high-quality assets in best locations. Further, the firm confirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook.

For the full year, Mirvac is still targeting operating earnings per share of 12.8 cents to 13.0 cents, representing 6.7% to 8.3% growth from last year.

Campbell Hanan, Mirvac Group CEO & Managing Director, stated, "Overall, we have good visibility of earnings for the remainder of the financial year and remain on track to achieve guidance in FY26."

In Australia, the shares were losing around 1.4 percent, trading at A$1.7550.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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