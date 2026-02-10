Mirion Technologies Inc. Q4 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) announced a profit for fourth quarter of $17.3 million

The company's bottom line totaled $17.3 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $14.9 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mirion Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $40.1 million or $0.15 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $277.4 million from $254.3 million last year.

Mirion Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

