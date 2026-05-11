Mirae Asset Securities Q1 Operating Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Mirae Asset Securities (00680K.KS) reported that its first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company came to 996.25 billion Korean won, up 285.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Operating income was 1.38 trillion Korean won, reflecting a 297.2% increase year-over-year.

First quarter sales reached 14.43 trillion Korean won, compared to 6.05 trillion won, representing a 138.4% increase compared to the first quarter of 2025.

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