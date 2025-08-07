Is MIR the Best Momentum Pick in the Technology Services Space?

Mirion Technologies Inc. MIR — a specialized provider of radiation safety, science and medical solutions — reported impressive second-quarter 2025 earnings. Quarterly adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.10. Quarterly revenues of $222.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%.

This mid-cap company within the Zacks defined Technology Services industry has provided 23.5% returns year to date. Its strong second-quarter earnings, solid guidance, impressive estimate revisions and artificial intelligence (AI)-focused diversified business model makes this stock lucrative for investors.



Solid Guidance

MIR expects total revenue to grow 7% to 9% year over year. in 2025. The previous expectation was 5% to 7%. Adjusted EPS is projected to be approximately $0.48 - $0.52, while the previous forecast was $0.45 - $0.50. The projected adjusted EBITDA for 2025 was raised to $223 to $233 million from the previous projection of $215 million to $230 million. Adjusted free cash flow was forecast in the range of $95 - $115 million. The previous projection was $85 - $110 million.

Diversified Business Model

Mirion Technologies provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. MIR operates in two segments, Medical, and Nuclear & Safety.

Nuclear & Safety group provides radiation safety technologies that are critical for operational nuclear facilities, R&D, next-gen nuclear reactors, and beyond. MIR’s nuclear-focused technologies are essential throughout the entire nuclear energy lifecycle. Many of MIR’s solutions are also mandatory for customers in highly regulated industries such as nuclear energy.

MIR is committed to expanding its reach in the next generation of nuclear energy by working with small modular reactor developers to “solve essential nuclear measurement, safety and security challenges.”

AI-powered data centers are a booming industry now. The energy-hungry AI space has made nuclear energy one of the hottest industries on Wall Street over the past year. Consequently, MIR has attractive growth potential in the long term. Another nuclear-centric stock with diversified operations is BWX Technologies Inc. BWXT.

Digital Innovation

MIR is actively involved in digital innovation, particularly within the nuclear and radiation safety sectors. The company focuses on integrating digital technologies into its radiation safety solutions. To this end, last month, the company inked a deal with Westinghouse Electric Company to enhance nuclear instrumentation with digital solutions.

The objective of the deal is to upgrade analog systems to modern digital Ex-core Nuclear Instrumentation Systems. Utilizing the high-performing Mirion proTK product line, this collaboration aims to enable digital upgrades to existing analog neutron flux systems. This digital upliftment will naturally reduce operational burden and enhance performance in nuclear power plants.

Digital equipment is capable of delivering precise and accurate measurements. Unlike analog counterparts, the digital systems of MIR are less susceptible to spectrum degradation caused by gain changes resulting from environmental temperature variations. The resultant stability ensures that the collected data is of the highest quality, boosting the confidence of researchers and reducing time wasted on troubleshooting.

The transition from analog to digital creates the opportunity to quickly record and store data in a standardized, preset format during acquisition and transmission. This guarantees data integrity and facilitates reproducibility. Another advantage associated with digital solutions is the ability to interface with equipment remotely.

The Mirion Lynx II system enables real-time monitoring and control of germanium and neutron detectors. This remote access not only offers convenience but also allows continuous observation over extended periods.

Impressive Estimate Revisions

For third-quarter 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate currently shows revenues of $226.80 million, suggesting an improvement of 9.7% year over year and EPS of $0.13, indicating an increase of 62.5% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current quarter earnings has improved 18.2% over the last 30 days.

For full-year 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate currently shows revenues of $924.60 million, suggesting an improvement of 7.4% year over year and earnings per share of $0.53, indicating an increase of 29.3% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 12.8% over the last 30 days.



Investment Thesis

Impressive nuclear order growth, driven by strong demand from the nuclear power end-market is aiding the MIR stock immensely. MIR’s stock price momentum is likely to continue in the near future. The stock currently carries a Zacks Momentum Style Score of A and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



