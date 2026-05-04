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MIMI

Mint Incorporation To Implement 1-For-10 Reverse Stock Split

May 04, 2026 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Monday, Mint Incorporation Limited (MIMI) announced its decision to implement a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of all of the company's issued and unissued shares, including the Class A ordinary shares with no par value and Class B ordinary shares with no par value.

Starting May 6, 2026, the company's Class A Ordinary Shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a post-Reverse Stock Split basis.

This move is expected to increase the per-share trading price of the company's Class A Ordinary Shares to satisfy Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

In the pre-market hours, MIMI is trading at $0.29, down 0.72 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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