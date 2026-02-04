MiNK Therapeutics Presents Data Supporting Allo-iNKT Cell Therapy In IPF At Keystone Symposia

(RTTNews) - MiNK Therapeutics (INKT), a clinical-stage company, said new translational data supporting the role of invariant natural killer T or iNKT cells in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis or IPF were presented at the Emerging Cell Therapies Meeting of the Keystone Symposia on Molecular and Cellular Biology.

MiNK Therapeutics develops innovative allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies for cancer and immune-mediated diseases.

Findings show that MiNK's iNKT platform may extend into chronic fibrotic lung disease and support immune restoration strategies in IPF.

With no approved treatment with the ability to reverse fibrosis or restore immune balance, IPF is a fatal, progressive lung disease characterised by irreversible scarring of the lungs, progressive respiratory failure, and a median survival of 3-5 years. IPF affects approximately 1 million patients in the United States, with 30,000-40,000 new diagnoses annually and represents a substantial global unmet medical need.

The data demonstrated a significant depletion of invariant natural killer T cells(iNKT ) in lung-associated lymph nodes from patients with end-stage idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), supporting a mechanistic role for iNKT insufficiency in advanced disease.

The findings from translational data bolster the scientific justification for iNKT cell replenishment strategies as a potential approach to restore immune balance and support tissue repair in fibrotic lung disease.

Notably for MiNK, it expands the platform's relevance to chronic fibrotic and senescence-associated indications, complementing ongoing development programs in oncology, Graft-versus-host disease, and severe pulmonary inflammation.

The data were presented by Dr Terese Hammond, Head of Pulmonary and Inflammatory Diseases at MiNK Therapeutics and a Pulmonary and Critical Care physician, at the meeting scheduled for February 1-4 2026, in Banff, Alberta, Canada.

MiNK's lead candidate AGENT-797 is an off-the-shelf therapy administered without lymphodepletion or Human Leukocyte Antigen or HLA matching. These cells may enhance both innate and adaptive immunity by combining the potent cytotoxicity of natural killer cells with the lasting memory response of T cells.

AGENT-797 is currently evaluated in Phase 1 trials for the treatment of indications, including Solid Tumours, r/r Multiple Myeloma, Graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) and Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) Secondary to COVID-19.

Since May 2025, INKT has traded between $6.34 and $76.00.The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $11.22, down 3.28%.

In overnight trading on Tuesday, shares were trading down 0.98% at $11.11.

