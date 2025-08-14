MiNK Therapeutics Extends Cash Runway

MiNK Therapeutics(NASDAQ:INKT) reported its fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on Aug. 14, 2025, posting a $4.2 million net loss and announcing a $13 million equity raise after quarter-end, which extends its cash runway through mid-2026. Key milestones included a published complete remission case with AGENT-797 in metastatic testicular cancer, a year-over-year operating cash burn reduction of over 30%, and new external non-dilutive funding for upcoming clinical trials. The following analysis highlights three major developments with direct implications for long-term investors.

Strategic partnerships may accelerate MiNK Therapeutics' platform

Following a peer-reviewed publication, the company’s market capitalization increased, drawing renewed interest from both investors and potential partners. Management confirmed that late-stage partnership discussions are ongoing, with a focus on maximizing value across scientific and operational assets while leveraging capital-efficient structures.

"Momentum in late-stage strategic partnership discussions continues. With increased market capitalization following the oncogene publication signaling growing investor confidence in INKT therapies. This visibility has led us to refine the structure in terms of the potential partnerships that were under discussion to maximize value for science, operations, and our shareholders. We remain in active dialogue with multiple parties and continue to see strong interest in our science and our platform with the goal of securing partnerships that can expand our capabilities, extend our runway, and accelerate our program execution."

-- Dr. Jennifer Buell, President and Chief Executive Officer

If a partnership is secured on favorable terms, investors could benefit from non-dilutive capital and an extended cash runway, supporting further development of the INKT cell therapy platform.

MiNK Therapeutics achieves clinical milestones in cancer

The company reported landmark clinical outcomes in two heavily refractory cancer indications, including a complete response in metastatic testicular cancer and durable tumor shrinkage in gastric cancer, both from single-dose AGENT-797 infusions. These results enabled a Phase II gastric cancer trial with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and led to prominent presentations at ASCO GI and AACR IO, enhancing scientific credibility and potential market access.

"A single dose of 797 infusion without lymphodepletion and without HLA matching achieved a sustained remission for now more than two years with no cytokine release syndrome or GVHD. These findings were led by oncology experts, Drs. Benjamin Garmese and Tony Greco. And earlier in the same Nature Oncogene journal, we presented a refractory gastric cancer case also resistant to chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and checkpoint inhibition. This patient, after a single administration of AGENT 797, experienced greater than 40% tumor shrinkage that was durable beyond the ten months in the monitoring period."

-- Dr. Jennifer Buell, President and Chief Executive Officer

These clinical achievements demonstrate the differentiated potential of the company’s allogeneic iNKT cell therapy and may support future regulatory and commercial opportunities in difficult-to-treat cancers.

Externally funded trials reduce financial risk for MiNK

The company is preparing to launch a Phase I trial for acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) prevention and a randomized Phase II/III trial in acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), both using AGENT-797. The GVHD trial is fully funded by the U.S. Department of Defense and academic partners, with plans to enroll approximately 20 to 25 patients in its initial phase and assess engraftment, safety, and infection endpoints.

"So for the first, these are fully funded. Now, does retain the ability with the partnership that we have with the university as well as the PIs, to provide support if there are specific questions that we want to ask. Biomarker questions, translational data, things that are not currently drafted into the program that are ancillary and may strengthen some of the scientific literature with this. So it's at our discretion. So the trials are going to be going without our capital infusion but infusion at our discretion. So it gives us quite a bit of flexibility to interrogate more biomarkers and expand the trial or support acceleration of the program in some capacity."

-- Dr. Jennifer Buell, President and Chief Executive Officer

By removing major trial costs from its own financial statements, the company can redirect limited cash to core pipeline assets while retaining flexibility to expand scientific analyses or accelerate development as new data emerge.

Looking Ahead

Management expects top-line data from the ongoing Phase II gastric cancer trial by the end of 2025, with enrollment for the externally funded Phase I GVHD trial set to begin before year-end and progress toward a randomized Phase II/III ARDS trial anticipated to be announced soon. The recent $13 million equity raise has extended the cash runway through mid-2026, and all major externally funded clinical programs are proceeding as planned. No formal net revenue or commercialization guidance was provided.

