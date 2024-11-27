News & Insights

MINISO Plans Strategic Acquisition of Yonghui Shares

November 27, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

MINISO Group Holding (MNSO) has released an update.

MINISO Group Holding is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on January 17, 2025, to discuss the acquisition of a significant share of Yonghui Superstores. This strategic move involves purchasing 29.4% of Yonghui’s shares, highlighting MINISO’s ambition to expand its influence in the retail market. Shareholders and ADS holders are encouraged to participate and vote in this decision-making process.

