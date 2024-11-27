MINISO Plans Strategic Acquisition of Yonghui Shares

MINISO Group Holding (MNSO) has released an update.
MINISO Group Holding is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on January 17, 2025, to discuss the acquisition of a significant share of Yonghui Superstores. This strategic move involves purchasing 29.4% of Yonghui’s shares, highlighting MINISO’s ambition to expand its influence in the retail market. Shareholders and ADS holders are encouraged to participate and vote in this decision-making process.
