Miniso Group Climbs On Higher Q3 Results

November 14, 2022 — 10:07 am EST

(RTTNews) - Miniso Group Holding Ltd (MNSO) shares are gaining more than 16 percent on Monday morning trade after the company reported a surge in third-quarter earnings.

The quarterly earnings for the China-based investment holding company were RMB 404.14 million compared to RMB 154.53 million last year. Adjusted net profit was RMB 417.37 million or RMB 0.34 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased to RMB 2.77 billion from RMB 2.654 billion a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $8.22, up 16.27 percent from the previous close of $7.07 on a volume of 447,451.

