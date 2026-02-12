Mining Stock Soars 220% in One Year, but Could a $10.89 Million Exit Signal a Shift?

Key Points

London-based Sagil Capital sold 447,516 shares of BVN; the estimated transaction value was $10.89 million.

The value change represented a 2.48% shift in Sagil Capital LLP’s reportable assets under management.

Post-trade, the fund holds zero shares in Buenaventura, with the stake removed from reported positions.

10 stocks we like better than Compañía De Minas BuenaventuraA. ›

London-based Sagil Capital fully exited its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) during the fourth quarter, selling 447,516 shares for an estimated $10.89 million, according to a February 12 filing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 12, Sagil Capital reported selling its entire holding of 447,516 shares in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. The quarter-end value of the stake decreased by $10.89 million, capturing both the trade and any price changes over the period.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:B: $20.90 million (13.06% of AUM)

NYSE:PBR.A: $20.29 million (12.68% of AUM)

NYSE:TNK: $19.96 million (12.47% of AUM)

NYSE:TEN: $19.31 million (12.07% of AUM)

NYSE:CMBT: $13.48 million (8.43% of AUM)

As of February 11, BVN shares were priced at $40.48, up a staggering 220.51% over the past year and vastly outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 14% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-02-11) $40.48 Market Capitalization $10.28 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.41 billion Net Income (TTM) $432.45 million

Company snapshot

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura produces and sells gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and manganese sulphate monohydrate, with mining operations across multiple units in Peru.

The company operates an integrated mining business model, generating revenue from the extraction, processing, and sale of precious and base metals, as well as by-products and hydroelectric power.

It serves a range of customers in the metals market, including industrial clients and commodity traders.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is a Peruvian mining company with a diversified portfolio of precious and base metal assets. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has investments in multiple mining units and by-product streams.

What this transaction means for investors

Big gains sometimes force discipline, and when a mining stock surges more than 220% in a year, trimming or exiting is less about conviction and more about portfolio math.



Compañía de Minas Buenaventura’s rally has been extraordinary, lifting shares to $40.48 as of February 11 and dramatically outpacing the broader market. But mining is cyclical, capital-intensive, and heavily exposed to commodity prices. In its third quarter results, the company highlighted stronger production across several assets and improved realized metal prices, which helped drive revenue and cash flow higher. That operating leverage cuts both ways.



Against a portfolio concentrated in energy and shipping names such as Petrobras, Teekay Tankers, and Scorpius Tankers, removing a Peruvian precious metals miner reduces commodity overlap and volatility. The exited stake had previously represented a meaningful slice of assets, and after such a run, risk management matters.



For long-term investors, the key question is less about timing and more about cycle exposure. Buenaventura offers diversification across gold, silver, and base metals, but its earnings remain tethered to global pricing trends and Peruvian operating conditions. After a triple-digit move, reassessing position size is not necessarily a retreat; it’s a reminder that in commodities, discipline can be as valuable as conviction.

Should you buy stock in Compañía De Minas BuenaventuraA. right now?

Before you buy stock in Compañía De Minas BuenaventuraA., consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Compañía De Minas BuenaventuraA. wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $429,385!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,165,045!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 913% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 12, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.