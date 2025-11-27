This Mining Stock Is Up 385% in 2025. 1 Reason This Could Be Just the Beginning.

Key Points

TNC The Metals Company is sitting on an extremely valuable reserve of polymetallic rocks.

The only thing holding it back is obtaining a license to start extracting these rocks from the deep sea.

10 stocks we like better than TMC The Metals Company ›

The world wants more data centers and electric cars. To build them, it needs materials like copper, nickel, cobalt, and manganese. Most of these metals come from mines that not only tear through forests and leave toxic tailings, but are also very expensive to build and maintain.

TMC The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) is pitching a different way to obtain these metals. In simple terms, it wants to vacuum rocks that contain these metals ("nodules") off the seafloor of the Pacific Ocean.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Excitement about the potential for this company helped boost the stock as much as 854% in 2025; however, the mining stock is down about 49% from all-time highs hit in mid-October. For long-term investors, the underlying idea behind this company could be reason enough to buy this dip.

TMC's chance at massive value hinges on one permit

The strongest argument supporting TMC's future growth is the combined net value of about $23.6 billion of the metals it expects to extract.

In August 2025, the company published two technical assessments that assigned that multibillion-dollar value to nodules in its exploratory area. Since the company is still only valued at about $2 billion, that project value gives its dreams some real economic backing.

On top of that, TMC ended its third quarter with about $115 million in cash, which should give a couple of years of runway with its current cash burn rate.

The catch, of course, is that TMC does not have regulatory approval to mine the area under its exploratory control. Indeed, although it's been making progress on that front, the concrete steps needed to finally obtain that license are somewhat opaque at this moment.

If TMC can get through the regulatory process with a valid license to mine the seafloor for nodules, TMC's 385% gain so far in 2025 will be a prologue to something much bigger. Investors who are willing to make that bet could be rewarded, although be warned: This speculative stock will likely get bumpier until the road to mining is clear.

Should you invest $1,000 in TMC The Metals Company right now?

Before you buy stock in TMC The Metals Company, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and TMC The Metals Company wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $563,022!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,012!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

Steven Porrello has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.