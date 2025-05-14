This Is the Minimum You Need Saved for Retirement in Every State 

It’s not surprising that the more expensive a state and its overall cost of living is, the more retirees will need to fund their retirement years.

GOBankingRates found out how much is needed to retire in every U.S. state — at minimum — by finding each state’s annual cost of expenditures for a retired person and multiplying age 65 (and older) expenditures by the cost-of-living index. From there, we divided each state’s annual expenditures (exempting annual Social Security income) by .04 and assumed drawing down savings by 4% each year to pay for living expenses.

Keep reading to see the minimum needed in savings for retirement in every state.

Alabama

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $52,877

$52,877 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $29,702

$29,702 How much savings you need to retire: $742,554

Alaska

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $74,388

$74,388 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $51,213

$51,213 How much savings you need to retire: $1,280,333

Arizona

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $66,997

$66,997 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $43,823

$43,823 How much savings you need to retire: $1,095,565

Arkansas

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $53,297

$53,297 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $30,123

$30,123 How much savings you need to retire: $753,069

California

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $87,006

$87,006 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $63,832

$63,832 How much savings you need to retire: $1,595,789

Colorado

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $61,289

$61,289 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $38,114

$38,114 How much savings you need to retire: $952,859

Connecticut

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $67,478

$67,478 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $44,303

$44,303 How much savings you need to retire: $1,107,583

Delaware

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $60,568

$60,568 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $37,393

$37,393 How much savings you need to retire: $934,832

Florida

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $61,769

$61,769 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $38,595

$38,595 How much savings you need to retire: $964,876

Georgia

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,859

$54,859 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $31,685

$31,685 How much savings you need to retire: $792,126

Hawaii

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $112,303

$112,303 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $89,128

$89,128 How much savings you need to retire: $2,228,205

Idaho

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $61,289

$61,289 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $38,114

$38,114 How much savings you need to retire: $952,859

Illinois

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $56,722

$56,722 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $33,548

$33,548 How much savings you need to retire: $838,693

Indiana

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,379

$54,379 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $31,204

$31,204 How much savings you need to retire: $780,108

Iowa

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $53,898

$53,898 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $30,724

$30,724 How much savings you need to retire: $768,091

Kansas

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $52,276

$52,276 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $29,101

$29,101 How much savings you need to retire: $727,532

Kentucky

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $55,881

$55,881 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $32,707

$32,707 How much savings you need to retire: $817,663

Louisiana

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $55,400

$55,400 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $32,226

$32,226 How much savings you need to retire: $805,645

Maine

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $67,358

$67,358 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $44,183

$44,183 How much savings you need to retire: $1,104,578

Maryland

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $69,280

$69,280 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $46,106

$46,106 How much savings you need to retire: $1,152,648

Massachusetts

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $87,667

$87,667 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $64,493

$64,493 How much savings you need to retire: $1,612,313

Michigan

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,319

$54,319 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $31,144

$31,144 How much savings you need to retire: $778,606

Minnesota

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $57,143

$57,143 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $33,968

$33,968 How much savings you need to retire: $849,208

Mississippi

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $52,816

$52,816 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $29,642

$29,642 How much savings you need to retire: $741,052

Missouri

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $53,297

$53,297 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $30,123

$30,123 How much savings you need to retire: $753,069

Montana

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $57,023

$57,023 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $33,848

$33,848 How much savings you need to retire: $846,204

Nebraska

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $55,941

$55,941 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $32,767

$32,767 How much savings you need to retire: $819,165

Nevada

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $60,868

$60,868 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $37,694

$37,694 How much savings you need to retire: $942,343

New Hampshire

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $67,658

$67,658 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $44,484

$44,484 How much savings you need to retire: $1,112,089

New Jersey

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $68,860

$68,860 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $45,685

$45,685 How much savings you need to retire: $1,142,133

New Mexico

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $56,061

$56,061 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $32,887

$32,887 How much savings you need to retire: $822,169

New York

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $74,087

$74,087 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $50,913

$50,913 How much savings you need to retire: $1,272,822

North Carolina

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,765

$58,765 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $35,591

$35,591 How much savings you need to retire: $889,767

North Dakota

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $55,220

$55,220 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $32,046

$32,046 How much savings you need to retire: $801,139

Ohio

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $56,602

$56,602 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $33,428

$33,428 How much savings you need to retire: $835,689

Oklahoma

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $51,495

$51,495 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $28,320

$28,320 How much savings you need to retire: $708,004

Oregon

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $67,297

$67,297 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $44,123

$44,123 How much savings you need to retire: $1,103,076

Pennsylvania

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $57,143

$57,143 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $33,968

$33,968 How much savings you need to retire: $849,208

Rhode Island

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $67,418

$67,418 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $44,243

$44,243 How much savings you need to retire: $1,106,080

South Carolina

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $57,623

$57,623 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $34,449

$34,449 How much savings you need to retire: $861,226

South Dakota

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $55,400

$55,400 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $32,226

$32,226 How much savings you need to retire: $805,645

Tennessee

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,379

$54,379 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $31,204

$31,204 How much savings you need to retire: $780,108

Texas

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $55,701

$55,701 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $32,526

$32,526 How much savings you need to retire: $813,156

Utah

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $63,031

$63,031 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $39,857

$39,857 How much savings you need to retire: $996,422

Vermont

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $68,740

$68,740 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $45,565

$45,565 How much savings you need to retire: $1,139,128

Virginia

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $60,508

$60,508 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $37,333

$37,333 How much savings you need to retire: $933,330

Washington

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $68,619

$68,619 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $45,445

$45,445 How much savings you need to retire: $1,136,124

West Virginia

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $50,533

$50,533 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $27,359

$27,359 How much savings you need to retire: $683,969

Wisconsin

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,284

$58,284 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $35,110

$35,110 How much savings you need to retire: $877,750

Wyoming

Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $57,383

$57,383 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $34,209

$34,209 How much savings you need to retire: $855,217

Methodology: In order to find out exactly how much you need to retire in your state, GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for a retired person in each state by multiplying the 65-year-and-older expenditures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey by the cost-of-living index for each state from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2024 cost-of-living series. To find how much money a retired person would need to save, we divided each state’s annual expenditures, minus the annual Social Security income as sourced from the Social Security Administration’s Monthly Statistical Snapshot, February 2025, by .04, assuming drawing down savings by 4% each year to pay for living expenses. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 17, 2025.

