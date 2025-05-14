Personal Finance

This Is the Minimum You Need Saved for Retirement in Every State 

May 14, 2025 — 07:03 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

It’s not surprising that the more expensive a state and its overall cost of living is, the more retirees will need to fund their retirement years.

GOBankingRates found out how much is needed to retire in every U.S. state — at minimum — by finding each state’s annual cost of expenditures for a retired person and multiplying age 65 (and older) expenditures by the cost-of-living index. From there, we divided each state’s annual expenditures (exempting annual Social Security income) by .04 and assumed drawing down savings by 4% each year to pay for living expenses.

Keep reading to see the minimum needed in savings for retirement in every state.

Huntsville, Alabama stock photo

Alabama

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $52,877
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $29,702
  • How much savings you need to retire: $742,554

Anchorage-Alaska

Alaska

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $74,388
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $51,213
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,280,333

Tucson is a city in and the county seat of Pima County, Arizona, United States, and is home to the University of Arizona.

Arizona

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $66,997
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $43,823
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,095,565
Downtown Little Rock skyline with the Arkansas River in the foreground.

Arkansas

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $53,297
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $30,123
  • How much savings you need to retire: $753,069
San Francisco skyline at sunset, California, USA.

California

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $87,006
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $63,832
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,595,789
Beautiful Denver skyscraper at night, Denver, Colorado, USA.

Colorado

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $61,289
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $38,114
  • How much savings you need to retire: $952,859
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Hartford, Connecticut, USA commemorating the Civil War.

Connecticut

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $67,478
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $44,303
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,107,583

Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

Delaware

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $60,568
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $37,393
  • How much savings you need to retire: $934,832
An aerial video of skyscrapers in Miami Florida Brickell, Downtown stock photo

Florida

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $61,769
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $38,595
  • How much savings you need to retire: $964,876
Aerial View of the Atlanta Suburb of Marietta, Georgia.

Georgia

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,859
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $31,685
  • How much savings you need to retire: $792,126
The beautiful coastline Honolulu Hawaii shot from an altitude of about 500 feet during a helicopter photo flight over the Pacific Ocean.

Hawaii

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $112,303
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $89,128
  • How much savings you need to retire: $2,228,205
Downtown Boise Idaho.

Idaho

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $61,289
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $38,114
  • How much savings you need to retire: $952,859

Chicago, IL, USA - April 18, 2021: A beautiful family walks along the BP Bridge, in Millennium Park, with the city skyline beyond.

Illinois

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $56,722
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $33,548
  • How much savings you need to retire: $838,693
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indiana

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,379
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $31,204
  • How much savings you need to retire: $780,108
Winterset, United States - September 24, 2019.

Iowa

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $53,898
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $30,724
  • How much savings you need to retire: $768,091
Blue lake view in Kansas City.

Kansas

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $52,276
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $29,101
  • How much savings you need to retire: $727,532
Old historic city downtown of Lexington, Kentucky, USA.

Kentucky

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $55,881
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $32,707
  • How much savings you need to retire: $817,663

City of New Orleans at sunset.

Louisiana

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $55,400
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $32,226
  • How much savings you need to retire: $805,645
Presque Isle is the commercial center and largest city in Aroostook County, Maine, United States.

Maine

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $67,358
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $44,183
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,104,578
Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $69,280
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $46,106
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,152,648
Brockton is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States.

Massachusetts

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $87,667
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $64,493
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,612,313
ferndale-michigan_iStock-1868924725

Michigan

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,319
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $31,144
  • How much savings you need to retire: $778,606

Aerial View of Downtown St.

Minnesota

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $57,143
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $33,968
  • How much savings you need to retire: $849,208
Jackson, Mississippi, USA skyline over the Capitol Building.

Mississippi

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $52,816
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $29,642
  • How much savings you need to retire: $741,052
East St Louis, Illinois

Missouri

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $53,297
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $30,123
  • How much savings you need to retire: $753,069
Aerial View of Main Street in downtown Bozeman Montana.

Montana

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $57,023
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $33,848
  • How much savings you need to retire: $846,204
Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

Nebraska

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $55,941
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $32,767
  • How much savings you need to retire: $819,165

World famous Vegas Strip in Sunny day on October 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nevada

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $60,868
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $37,694
  • How much savings you need to retire: $942,343
Spring in Nashua, New Hampshire stock photo

New Hampshire

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $67,658
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $44,484
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,112,089
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $68,860
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $45,685
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,142,133
Photo of a city street with new, colorful townhouses in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA.

New Mexico

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $56,061
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $32,887
  • How much savings you need to retire: $822,169
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $74,087
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $50,913
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,272,822

Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

North Carolina

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,765
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $35,591
  • How much savings you need to retire: $889,767
Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

North Dakota

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $55,220
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $32,046
  • How much savings you need to retire: $801,139
Historic Wayne County Courthouse in Wooster, Ohio stock photo

Ohio

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $56,602
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $33,428
  • How much savings you need to retire: $835,689
Oklahoma City, OK, USA –.

Oklahoma

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $51,495
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $28,320
  • How much savings you need to retire: $708,004
St Johns Bridge over the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon with Mt St Helens and Mt Adams in the background.

Oregon

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $67,297
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $44,123
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,103,076

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA in autumn overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Pennsylvania

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $57,143
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $33,968
  • How much savings you need to retire: $849,208
Crowds gather along Woonasquatucket river in Providence, RI in preparation for the summer series known as WaterFire, which consists of fiery wooden blocks placed along the river during the nighttime.

Rhode Island

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $67,418
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $44,243
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,106,080
historic white rose city of york south carolina.

South Carolina

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $57,623
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $34,449
  • How much savings you need to retire: $861,226
Sioux Falls is the most populous city in the U.

South Dakota

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $55,400
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $32,226
  • How much savings you need to retire: $805,645
Memphis, Tennessee, USA Downtown Skyline stock photo

Tennessee

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,379
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $31,204
  • How much savings you need to retire: $780,108
Austin , Texas , USA - September 1st 2022: Aerial Drone View over Austin during a Gorgeous Day along the Colorado River or Lady Bird Lake with a perfect Futuristic Skyline Background.

Texas

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $55,701
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $32,526
  • How much savings you need to retire: $813,156
Downtown Salt Lake City skyline cityscape of Utah in USA at sunset.

Utah

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $63,031
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $39,857
  • How much savings you need to retire: $996,422
Brattleboro, Vermont, USA - October 19, 2018: Morning view of Main Street in the most populous municipality abutting Vermont's eastern border with New Hampshire.

Vermont

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $68,740
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $45,565
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,139,128
Virginia

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $60,508
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $37,333
  • How much savings you need to retire: $933,330
Houses and in the neighbourhood of Capitol Hill in Washington DC USA.

Washington

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $68,619
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $45,445
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,136,124

Fairmont is a city in Marion County, West Virginia, United States.

West Virginia

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $50,533
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $27,359
  • How much savings you need to retire: $683,969
The Madison, Wisconsin skyline showing buildings, green trees and Wisconsin State Capitol on a sunny day

Wisconsin

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,284
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $35,110
  • How much savings you need to retire: $877,750
Aerial view of Casper, Wyoming, USA.

Wyoming

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $57,383
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditures (after Social Security): $34,209
  • How much savings you need to retire: $855,217

Methodology: In order to find out exactly how much you need to retire in your state, GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for a retired person in each state by multiplying the 65-year-and-older expenditures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey by the cost-of-living index for each state from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2024 cost-of-living series. To find how much money a retired person would need to save, we divided each state’s annual expenditures, minus the annual Social Security income as sourced from the Social Security Administration’s Monthly Statistical Snapshot, February 2025, by .04, assuming drawing down savings by 4% each year to pay for living expenses. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 17, 2025.

