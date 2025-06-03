The Minimum Salary You Need To Own a Home in the 50 Most Livable Cities

Recently, GOBankingRates studied the American cities with the highest livability indexes, and the 30 most livable cities in each state were identified. From those 1,500 cities, GOBankingRates focused on those with populations of at least 5,000 and cross-referenced them against cost-of-living indexes and national average expenditure costs to determine the 50 most livable cities. Once those cities were identified, GOBankingRates asked a simple question: What is the minimum salary needed to own a home in each?
GOBankingRates sourced the average home value for each city, taking into account such factors as a 10% down payment, and the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate. From that matrix, GOBankingRates calculated the bare minimum salary one would need to purchase and own a home in America’s 50 most livable cities. Curious whether you could afford a home in one of most livable cities in the United States?
Worthington, Ohio
- Livability score: 94
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $57,750
- Median household income: $124,734
- Average home value: $479,963
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,836
Grandview Heights, Ohio
- Livability score: 94
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $61,586
- Median household income: $113,862
- Average home value: $538,615
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,183
Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin
- Livability score: 93
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $66,459
- Median household income: $154,255
- Average home value: $595,722
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,520
University Heights, Ohio
- Livability score: 93
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $40,625
- Median household income: $98,474
- Average home value: $258,982
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,530
Pompton Lake, New Jersey
- Livability score: 92
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $64,248
- Median household income: $119,038
- Average home value: $520,949
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,078
Lexington, Massachusetts
- Livability score: 92
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $141,375
- Median household income: $219,402
- Average home value: $1,613,525
- Average monthly mortgage: $9,535
Sherwood, Oregon
- Livability score: 92
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $72,351
- Median household income: $110,616
- Average home value: $658,881
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,894
Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- Livability score: 92
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $91,142
- Median household income: $87,218
- Average home value: $925,505
- Average monthly mortgage: $5,469
Camp Hill, Pennsylvania
- Livability score: 92
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $46,558
- Median household income: $110,938
- Average home value: $307,958
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,820
Shorewood, Wisconsin
- Livability score: 92
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $60,373
- Median household income: $89,135
- Average home value: $504,534
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,981
Clawson, Michigan
- Livability score: 92
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $43,814
- Median household income: $86,630
- Average home value: $279,149
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,650
Bellevue, Kentucky
- Livability score: 92
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $40,277
- Median household income: $67,143
- Average home value: $229,614
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,357
Ankeny, Iowa
- Livability score: 92
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $47,905
- Median household income: $106,603
- Average home value: $345,944
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,044
Bexley, Ohio
- Livability score: 92
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $61,980
- Median household income: $152,526
- Average home value: $545,915
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,226
Rochester, Minnesota
- Livability score: 92
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $46,013
- Median household income: $87,767
- Average home value: $330,550
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,953
Wilton Manors, Florida
- Livability score: 91
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $78,021
- Median household income: $79,390
- Average home value: $720,629
- Average monthly mortgage: $4,258
Winchester, Massachusetts
- Livability score: 91
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $143,026
- Median household income: $218,176
- Average home value: $1,639,042
- Average monthly mortgage: $9,686
Milwaukie, Oregon
- Livability score: 91
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $61,690
- Median household income: $82,422
- Average home value: $509,845
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,013
Farmington, Michigan
- Livability score: 91
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $47,500
- Median household income: $94,115
- Average home value: $321,731
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,901
Berkley, Michigan
- Livability score: 91
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $45,639
- Median household income: $113,103
- Average home value: $299,196
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,768
Fort Thomas, Kentucky
- Livability score: 91
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $47,820
- Median household income: $100,819
- Average home value: $336,341
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,988
Ames, Iowa
- Livability score: 91
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $45,818
- Median household income: $60,102
- Average home value: $312,816
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,849
Lynchburg, Virginia
- Livability score: 91
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $40,621
- Median household income: $59,808
- Average home value: $249,954
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,477
Traverse City, Michigan
- Livability score: 91
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $52,622
- Median household income: $71,731
- Average home value: $437,972
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,588
Melrose, Massachusetts
- Livability score: 90
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $90,563
- Median household income: $126,854
- Average home value: $906,036
- Average monthly mortgage: $5,354
Battle Ground, Washington
- Livability score: 90
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $68,256
- Median household income: $100,185
- Average home value: $604,393
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,572
Verona, Wisconsin
- Livability score: 90
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $66,661
- Median household income: $119,148
- Average home value: $595,474
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,519
Marquette, Michigan
- Livability score: 90
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $45,488
- Median household income: $55,825
- Average home value: $297,657
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,759
Middleton, Wisconsin
- Livability score: 90
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $67,327
- Median household income: $85,526
- Average home value: $611,349
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,613
Lafayette, Colorado
- Livability score: 90
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $75,764
- Median household income: $110,431
- Average home value: $730,821
- Average monthly mortgage: $4,319
Edwardsville, Illinois
- Livability score: 90
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $45,434
- Median household income: $92,671
- Average home value: $304,242
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,798
Cary, North Carolina
- Livability score: 90
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $68,474
- Median household income: $129,399
- Average home value: $633,556
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,744
Upper Arlington, Ohio
- Livability score: 90
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $69,062
- Median household income: $150,993
- Average home value: $642,785
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,798
Central Point, Oregon
- Livability score: 90
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $52,234
- Median household income: $80,450
- Average home value: $408,576
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,414
Solon, Ohio
- Livability score: 90
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $53,275
- Median household income: $135,180
- Average home value: $429,191
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,536
Urbandale, Iowa
- Livability score: 90
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $47,794
- Median household income: $113,086
- Average home value: $354,619
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,096
Perrysburg, Ohio
- Livability score: 90
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $45,622
- Median household income: $105,226
- Average home value: $328,168
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,939
Wausau, Wisconsin
- Livability score: 90
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $37,505
- Median household income: $61,877
- Average home value: $214,506
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,268
West Lafayette, Indiana
- Livability score: 90
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $47,561
- Median household income: $33,497
- Average home value: $359,002
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,121
Malverne, New York
- Livability score: 89
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $86,011
- Median household income: $146,585
- Average home value: $747,174
- Average monthly mortgage: $4,415
Purcellville, Virgnia
- Livability score: 89
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $90,222
- Median household income: $162,981
- Average home value: $875,066
- Average monthly mortgage: $5,171
Norwood, Massachusetts
- Livability score: 89
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $79,552
- Median household income: $97,110
- Average home value: $732,238
- Average monthly mortgage: $4,327
Springfield, Virginia
- Livability score: 89
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $78,732
- Median household income: $123,691
- Average home value: $721,508
- Average monthly mortgage: $4,264
Belmont, Massachusetts
- Livability score: 89
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $142,501
- Median household income: $178,188
- Average home value: $1,631,865
- Average monthly mortgage: $9,643
Western Springs, Illinois
- Livability score: 89
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $80,284
- Median household income: $218,839
- Average home value: $762,371
- Average monthly mortgage: $4,505
Doctor Phillips, Florida
- Livability score: 89
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $66,369
- Median household income: $101,540
- Average home value: $568,032
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,357
Conshohocken, Pennsylvania
- Livability score: 89
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $59,079
- Median household income: $117,330
- Average home value: $465,623
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,752
Downingtown, Pennsylvania
- Livability score: 89
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $65,455
- Median household income: $82,292
- Average home value: $557,625
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,295
Brookfield, Illinois
- Livability score: 89
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $48,517
- Median household income: $108,429
- Average home value: $321,208
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,898
Gladstone, Oregon
- Livability score: 89
- Salary needed (annual cost of living): $62,124
- Median household income: $90,395
- Average home value: $514,236
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,039
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the United States with the highest Livability indexes as sourced from AreaVibes. The top 30 livable cities in each state were identified, and to qualify for this study each city had to have all data points available and a total population of at least 5,000. For each location a number of factors were found including; total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location can be calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for March 2025. Using the average single family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 14, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Minimum Salary You Need To Own a Home in the 50 Most Livable Cities
