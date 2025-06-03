Personal Finance

The Minimum Salary You Need To Own a Home in the 50 Most Livable Cities

June 03, 2025 — 07:01 am EDT

Written by T. Woods for GOBankingRates->

Recently, GOBankingRates studied the American cities with the highest livability indexes, and the 30 most livable cities in each state were identified. From those 1,500 cities, GOBankingRates focused on those with populations of at least 5,000 and cross-referenced them against cost-of-living indexes and national average expenditure costs to determine the 50 most livable cities. Once those cities were identified, GOBankingRates asked a simple question: What is the minimum salary needed to own a home in each?

GOBankingRates sourced the average home value for each city, taking into account such factors as a 10% down payment, and the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate. From that matrix, GOBankingRates calculated the bare minimum salary one would need to purchase and own a home in America’s 50 most livable cities. Curious whether you could afford a home in one of most livable cities in the United States?

Welcome to Ohio sign along a rural farm road at the Ohio/Michigan state line.

Worthington, Ohio

  • Livability score: 94
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $57,750
  • Median household income: $124,734
  • Average home value: $479,963
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,836

Columbus Ohio Zillow

Grandview Heights, Ohio

  • Livability score: 94
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $61,586
  • Median household income: $113,862
  • Average home value: $538,615
  • Average monthly mortgage: $3,183

Milwaukee Wisconsin skyline

Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin

  • Livability score: 93
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $66,459
  • Median household income: $154,255
  • Average home value: $595,722
  • Average monthly mortgage: $3,520
Cars come and go at sunrise before rush hour in Clevland Ohio on Lake Erie.

University Heights, Ohio

  • Livability score: 93
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $40,625
  • Median household income: $98,474
  • Average home value: $258,982
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,530
Welcome New Jersey iStock-531315252

Pompton Lake, New Jersey

  • Livability score: 92
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $64,248
  • Median household income: $119,038
  • Average home value: $520,949
  • Average monthly mortgage: $3,078
Lexington Common.

Lexington, Massachusetts

  • Livability score: 92
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $141,375
  • Median household income: $219,402
  • Average home value: $1,613,525
  • Average monthly mortgage: $9,535
Sherwood Oregon.

Sherwood, Oregon

  • Livability score: 92
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $72,351
  • Median household income: $110,616
  • Average home value: $658,881
  • Average monthly mortgage: $3,894

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, USA - October 9, 2011.

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

  • Livability score: 92
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $91,142
  • Median household income: $87,218
  • Average home value: $925,505
  • Average monthly mortgage: $5,469
Pennsylvania-map-iStock-535348371

Camp Hill, Pennsylvania

  • Livability score: 92
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $46,558
  • Median household income: $110,938
  • Average home value: $307,958
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,820
4055 N Newhall St Shorewood, WI 53211

Shorewood, Wisconsin

  • Livability score: 92
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $60,373
  • Median household income: $89,135
  • Average home value: $504,534
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,981
LIberty Street in Ann Arbor Michigan

Clawson, Michigan

  • Livability score: 92
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $43,814
  • Median household income: $86,630
  • Average home value: $279,149
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,650
A Coal Barge On The Ohio River At Bellevue And Dayton Kentucky Across From Cincinnati Ohio USA.

Bellevue, Kentucky

  • Livability score: 92
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $40,277
  • Median household income: $67,143
  • Average home value: $229,614
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,357

Gathering storm clouds over a tree line and distant farm buildings, Ankeny, Iowa - Image.

Ankeny, Iowa

  • Livability score: 92
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $47,905
  • Median household income: $106,603
  • Average home value: $345,944
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,044
Beautiful farmland in the Ohio countryside.

Bexley, Ohio

  • Livability score: 92
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $61,980
  • Median household income: $152,526
  • Average home value: $545,915
  • Average monthly mortgage: $3,226
Rochester, Minnesota

Rochester, Minnesota

  • Livability score: 92
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $46,013
  • Median household income: $87,767
  • Average home value: $330,550
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,953
Florida map

Wilton Manors, Florida

  • Livability score: 91
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $78,021
  • Median household income: $79,390
  • Average home value: $720,629
  • Average monthly mortgage: $4,258
Welcome to Massachusetts road sign.

Winchester, Massachusetts

  • Livability score: 91
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $143,026
  • Median household income: $218,176
  • Average home value: $1,639,042
  • Average monthly mortgage: $9,686

Willamette river in sunny autumn day.

Milwaukie, Oregon

  • Livability score: 91
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $61,690
  • Median household income: $82,422
  • Average home value: $509,845
  • Average monthly mortgage: $3,013
Farmington Michigan

Farmington, Michigan

  • Livability score: 91
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $47,500
  • Median household income: $94,115
  • Average home value: $321,731
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,901
BERKLEY, MI/USA - AUGUST 16, 2018: Three classic cars in front of historic Vinsetta Garage, at Woodward Dream Cruise: 1953 Studebaker Commander Chevrolet C4 Corvette Dodge (SRT) Challenger Hellcat - Image.

Berkley, Michigan

  • Livability score: 91
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $45,639
  • Median household income: $113,103
  • Average home value: $299,196
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,768
Fort Thomas Kentucky

Fort Thomas, Kentucky

  • Livability score: 91
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $47,820
  • Median household income: $100,819
  • Average home value: $336,341
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,988
Iowa-Ames

Ames, Iowa

  • Livability score: 91
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $45,818
  • Median household income: $60,102
  • Average home value: $312,816
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,849

Lynchburg, Virginia, USA downtown city skyline at dusk.

Lynchburg, Virginia

  • Livability score: 91
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $40,621
  • Median household income: $59,808
  • Average home value: $249,954
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,477
Sleeping Bear Dunes

Traverse City, Michigan

  • Livability score: 91
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $52,622
  • Median household income: $71,731
  • Average home value: $437,972
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,588
Melrose Massachusetts

Melrose, Massachusetts

  • Livability score: 90
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $90,563
  • Median household income: $126,854
  • Average home value: $906,036
  • Average monthly mortgage: $5,354
A roadside welcome to Washington State sign in the rural Palouse area near Spokane, Washington, USA.

Battle Ground, Washington

  • Livability score: 90
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $68,256
  • Median household income: $100,185
  • Average home value: $604,393
  • Average monthly mortgage: $3,572
Verona, WI USA.

Verona, Wisconsin

  • Livability score: 90
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $66,661
  • Median household income: $119,148
  • Average home value: $595,474
  • Average monthly mortgage: $3,519

The Historic Marquette Harbor Lighthouse On Lake Superior, Michigan's Upper Peninsula in winter.

Marquette, Michigan

  • Livability score: 90
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $45,488
  • Median household income: $55,825
  • Average home value: $297,657
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,759
The Wisconsin state flag waving along with the national flag of the US stock photo

Middleton, Wisconsin

  • Livability score: 90
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $67,327
  • Median household income: $85,526
  • Average home value: $611,349
  • Average monthly mortgage: $3,613
The sunrise creeps behind the clouds in Lafayette, Colorado, on this peaceful summer morning.

Lafayette, Colorado

  • Livability score: 90
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $75,764
  • Median household income: $110,431
  • Average home value: $730,821
  • Average monthly mortgage: $4,319
Illinois Marked on Map stock photo

Edwardsville, Illinois

  • Livability score: 90
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $45,434
  • Median household income: $92,671
  • Average home value: $304,242
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,798
CARY, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 2017: Shops line the sidewalks of downtown Cary, NC - Image.

Cary, North Carolina

  • Livability score: 90
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $68,474
  • Median household income: $129,399
  • Average home value: $633,556
  • Average monthly mortgage: $3,744

Upper Arlington, Ohio.

Upper Arlington, Ohio

  • Livability score: 90
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $69,062
  • Median household income: $150,993
  • Average home value: $642,785
  • Average monthly mortgage: $3,798
The photo shows a residential area in Oregon, with houses lined up along a tree-filled street. The houses are well-maintained and have a suburban feel to them. The shot is taken with a wide-angle lens, capturing the neighborhood's peaceful and quaint atmosphere. The trees provide a natural canopy overhead, creating a green and lush background for the houses. The scene conveys a sense of a comfortable and serene community, making it a fitting visual representation of the housing costs and expenses seniors face in Oregon.

Central Point, Oregon

  • Livability score: 90
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $52,234
  • Median household income: $80,450
  • Average home value: $408,576
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,414
Cleveland, Ohio, USA downtown city skyline and harbor at twilight.

Solon, Ohio

  • Livability score: 90
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $53,275
  • Median household income: $135,180
  • Average home value: $429,191
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,536
Urbandale Iowa Zillow

Urbandale, Iowa

  • Livability score: 90
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $47,794
  • Median household income: $113,086
  • Average home value: $354,619
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,096
Beautiful autumn scene at a tranquil fishing pond in Ohio.

Perrysburg, Ohio

  • Livability score: 90
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $45,622
  • Median household income: $105,226
  • Average home value: $328,168
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,939

Wausau Wisconsin iStock

Wausau, Wisconsin

  • Livability score: 90
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $37,505
  • Median household income: $61,877
  • Average home value: $214,506
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,268
West Lafayette, Indiana/USA March 30 2020: Purdue University in the time of COVID-19 Social Distancing & Self Quarantine.

West Lafayette, Indiana

  • Livability score: 90
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $47,561
  • Median household income: $33,497
  • Average home value: $359,002
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,121
Welcome-New-York-iStock-172710364

Malverne, New York

  • Livability score: 89
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $86,011
  • Median household income: $146,585
  • Average home value: $747,174
  • Average monthly mortgage: $4,415
Virginia-Purcellville

Purcellville, Virgnia

  • Livability score: 89
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $90,222
  • Median household income: $162,981
  • Average home value: $875,066
  • Average monthly mortgage: $5,171
Footpath on a foggy autumn morning - Image.

Norwood, Massachusetts

  • Livability score: 89
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $79,552
  • Median household income: $97,110
  • Average home value: $732,238
  • Average monthly mortgage: $4,327

Arlington, VA, USA September 29, 2011 A Sign with a red cardinal, the Virginia state bird, welcomes people to the State of Virginia near Arlington.

Springfield, Virginia

  • Livability score: 89
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $78,732
  • Median household income: $123,691
  • Average home value: $721,508
  • Average monthly mortgage: $4,264
Belmont Town Hall - Belmont, Massachusetts

Belmont, Massachusetts

  • Livability score: 89
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $142,501
  • Median household income: $178,188
  • Average home value: $1,631,865
  • Average monthly mortgage: $9,643
Illinois Marked on Map stock photo

Western Springs, Illinois

  • Livability score: 89
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $80,284
  • Median household income: $218,839
  • Average home value: $762,371
  • Average monthly mortgage: $4,505
Florida: Home Flipping Up and Sales Volume Down

Doctor Phillips, Florida

  • Livability score: 89
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $66,369
  • Median household income: $101,540
  • Average home value: $568,032
  • Average monthly mortgage: $3,357
Cencora headquarters in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, USA, on November 6, 2023.

Conshohocken, Pennsylvania

  • Livability score: 89
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $59,079
  • Median household income: $117,330
  • Average home value: $465,623
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,752

Welcome-Pennsylvania-iStock-91688650

Downingtown, Pennsylvania

  • Livability score: 89
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $65,455
  • Median household income: $82,292
  • Average home value: $557,625
  • Average monthly mortgage: $3,295
Brookfield Wisconsin

Brookfield, Illinois

  • Livability score: 89
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $48,517
  • Median household income: $108,429
  • Average home value: $321,208
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,898
Oregon direction sign stock photo

Gladstone, Oregon

  • Livability score: 89
  • Salary needed (annual cost of living): $62,124
  • Median household income: $90,395
  • Average home value: $514,236
  • Average monthly mortgage: $3,039

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the United States with the highest Livability indexes as sourced from AreaVibes. The top 30 livable cities in each state were identified, and to qualify for this study each city had to have all data points available and a total population of at least 5,000. For each location a number of factors were found including; total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location can be calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for March 2025. Using the average single family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 14, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Minimum Salary You Need To Own a Home in the 50 Most Livable Cities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

