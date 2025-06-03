The Minimum Salary You Need To Own a Home in the 50 Most Livable Cities

Recently, GOBankingRates studied the American cities with the highest livability indexes, and the 30 most livable cities in each state were identified. From those 1,500 cities, GOBankingRates focused on those with populations of at least 5,000 and cross-referenced them against cost-of-living indexes and national average expenditure costs to determine the 50 most livable cities. Once those cities were identified, GOBankingRates asked a simple question: What is the minimum salary needed to own a home in each?

GOBankingRates sourced the average home value for each city, taking into account such factors as a 10% down payment, and the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate. From that matrix, GOBankingRates calculated the bare minimum salary one would need to purchase and own a home in America’s 50 most livable cities. Curious whether you could afford a home in one of most livable cities in the United States?

Worthington, Ohio

Livability score: 94

94 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $57,750

$57,750 Median household income: $124,734

$124,734 Average home value: $479,963

$479,963 Average monthly mortgage: $2,836

Grandview Heights, Ohio

Livability score: 94

94 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $61,586

$61,586 Median household income: $113,862

$113,862 Average home value: $538,615

$538,615 Average monthly mortgage: $3,183

Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin

Livability score: 93

93 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $66,459

$66,459 Median household income: $154,255

$154,255 Average home value: $595,722

$595,722 Average monthly mortgage: $3,520

University Heights, Ohio

Livability score: 93

93 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $40,625

$40,625 Median household income: $98,474

$98,474 Average home value: $258,982

$258,982 Average monthly mortgage: $1,530

Pompton Lake, New Jersey

Livability score: 92

92 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $64,248

$64,248 Median household income: $119,038

$119,038 Average home value: $520,949

$520,949 Average monthly mortgage: $3,078

Lexington, Massachusetts

Livability score: 92

92 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $141,375

$141,375 Median household income: $219,402

$219,402 Average home value: $1,613,525

$1,613,525 Average monthly mortgage: $9,535

Sherwood, Oregon

Livability score: 92

92 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $72,351

$72,351 Median household income: $110,616

$110,616 Average home value: $658,881

$658,881 Average monthly mortgage: $3,894

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Livability score: 92

92 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $91,142

$91,142 Median household income: $87,218

$87,218 Average home value: $925,505

$925,505 Average monthly mortgage: $5,469

Camp Hill, Pennsylvania

Livability score: 92

92 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $46,558

$46,558 Median household income: $110,938

$110,938 Average home value: $307,958

$307,958 Average monthly mortgage: $1,820

Shorewood, Wisconsin

Livability score: 92

92 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $60,373

$60,373 Median household income: $89,135

$89,135 Average home value: $504,534

$504,534 Average monthly mortgage: $2,981

Clawson, Michigan

Livability score: 92

92 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $43,814

$43,814 Median household income: $86,630

$86,630 Average home value: $279,149

$279,149 Average monthly mortgage: $1,650

Bellevue, Kentucky

Livability score: 92

92 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $40,277

$40,277 Median household income: $67,143

$67,143 Average home value: $229,614

$229,614 Average monthly mortgage: $1,357

Ankeny, Iowa

Livability score: 92

92 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $47,905

$47,905 Median household income: $106,603

$106,603 Average home value: $345,944

$345,944 Average monthly mortgage: $2,044

Bexley, Ohio

Livability score: 92

92 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $61,980

$61,980 Median household income: $152,526

$152,526 Average home value: $545,915

$545,915 Average monthly mortgage: $3,226

Rochester, Minnesota

Livability score: 92

92 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $46,013

$46,013 Median household income: $87,767

$87,767 Average home value: $330,550

$330,550 Average monthly mortgage: $1,953

Wilton Manors, Florida

Livability score: 91

91 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $78,021

$78,021 Median household income: $79,390

$79,390 Average home value: $720,629

$720,629 Average monthly mortgage: $4,258

Winchester, Massachusetts

Livability score: 91

91 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $143,026

$143,026 Median household income: $218,176

$218,176 Average home value: $1,639,042

$1,639,042 Average monthly mortgage: $9,686

Milwaukie, Oregon

Livability score: 91

91 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $61,690

$61,690 Median household income: $82,422

$82,422 Average home value: $509,845

$509,845 Average monthly mortgage: $3,013

Farmington, Michigan

Livability score: 91

91 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $47,500

$47,500 Median household income: $94,115

$94,115 Average home value: $321,731

$321,731 Average monthly mortgage: $1,901

Berkley, Michigan

Livability score: 91

91 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $45,639

$45,639 Median household income: $113,103

$113,103 Average home value: $299,196

$299,196 Average monthly mortgage: $1,768

Fort Thomas, Kentucky

Livability score: 91

91 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $47,820

$47,820 Median household income: $100,819

$100,819 Average home value: $336,341

$336,341 Average monthly mortgage: $1,988

Ames, Iowa

Livability score: 91

91 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $45,818

$45,818 Median household income: $60,102

$60,102 Average home value: $312,816

$312,816 Average monthly mortgage: $1,849

Lynchburg, Virginia

Livability score: 91

91 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $40,621

$40,621 Median household income: $59,808

$59,808 Average home value: $249,954

$249,954 Average monthly mortgage: $1,477

Traverse City, Michigan

Livability score: 91

91 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $52,622

$52,622 Median household income: $71,731

$71,731 Average home value: $437,972

$437,972 Average monthly mortgage: $2,588

Melrose, Massachusetts

Livability score: 90

90 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $90,563

$90,563 Median household income: $126,854

$126,854 Average home value: $906,036

$906,036 Average monthly mortgage: $5,354

Battle Ground, Washington

Livability score: 90

90 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $68,256

$68,256 Median household income: $100,185

$100,185 Average home value: $604,393

$604,393 Average monthly mortgage: $3,572

Verona, Wisconsin

Livability score: 90

90 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $66,661

$66,661 Median household income: $119,148

$119,148 Average home value: $595,474

$595,474 Average monthly mortgage: $3,519

Marquette, Michigan

Livability score: 90

90 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $45,488

$45,488 Median household income: $55,825

$55,825 Average home value: $297,657

$297,657 Average monthly mortgage: $1,759

Middleton, Wisconsin

Livability score: 90

90 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $67,327

$67,327 Median household income: $85,526

$85,526 Average home value: $611,349

$611,349 Average monthly mortgage: $3,613

Lafayette, Colorado

Livability score: 90

90 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $75,764

$75,764 Median household income: $110,431

$110,431 Average home value: $730,821

$730,821 Average monthly mortgage: $4,319

Edwardsville, Illinois

Livability score: 90

90 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $45,434

$45,434 Median household income: $92,671

$92,671 Average home value: $304,242

$304,242 Average monthly mortgage: $1,798

Cary, North Carolina

Livability score: 90

90 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $68,474

$68,474 Median household income: $129,399

$129,399 Average home value: $633,556

$633,556 Average monthly mortgage: $3,744

Upper Arlington, Ohio

Livability score: 90

90 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $69,062

$69,062 Median household income: $150,993

$150,993 Average home value: $642,785

$642,785 Average monthly mortgage: $3,798

Central Point, Oregon

Livability score: 90

90 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $52,234

$52,234 Median household income: $80,450

$80,450 Average home value: $408,576

$408,576 Average monthly mortgage: $2,414

Solon, Ohio

Livability score: 90

90 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $53,275

$53,275 Median household income: $135,180

$135,180 Average home value: $429,191

$429,191 Average monthly mortgage: $2,536

Urbandale, Iowa

Livability score: 90

90 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $47,794

$47,794 Median household income: $113,086

$113,086 Average home value: $354,619

$354,619 Average monthly mortgage: $2,096

Perrysburg, Ohio

Livability score: 90

90 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $45,622

$45,622 Median household income: $105,226

$105,226 Average home value: $328,168

$328,168 Average monthly mortgage: $1,939

Wausau, Wisconsin

Livability score: 90

90 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $37,505

$37,505 Median household income: $61,877

$61,877 Average home value: $214,506

$214,506 Average monthly mortgage: $1,268

West Lafayette, Indiana

Livability score: 90

90 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $47,561

$47,561 Median household income: $33,497

$33,497 Average home value: $359,002

$359,002 Average monthly mortgage: $2,121

Malverne, New York

Livability score: 89

89 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $86,011

$86,011 Median household income: $146,585

$146,585 Average home value: $747,174

$747,174 Average monthly mortgage: $4,415

Purcellville, Virgnia

Livability score: 89

89 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $90,222

$90,222 Median household income: $162,981

$162,981 Average home value: $875,066

$875,066 Average monthly mortgage: $5,171

Norwood, Massachusetts

Livability score: 89

89 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $79,552

$79,552 Median household income: $97,110

$97,110 Average home value: $732,238

$732,238 Average monthly mortgage: $4,327

Springfield, Virginia

Livability score: 89

89 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $78,732

$78,732 Median household income: $123,691

$123,691 Average home value: $721,508

$721,508 Average monthly mortgage: $4,264

Belmont, Massachusetts

Livability score: 89

89 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $142,501

$142,501 Median household income: $178,188

$178,188 Average home value: $1,631,865

$1,631,865 Average monthly mortgage: $9,643

Western Springs, Illinois

Livability score: 89

89 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $80,284

$80,284 Median household income: $218,839

$218,839 Average home value: $762,371

$762,371 Average monthly mortgage: $4,505

Doctor Phillips, Florida

Livability score: 89

89 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $66,369

$66,369 Median household income: $101,540

$101,540 Average home value: $568,032

$568,032 Average monthly mortgage: $3,357

Conshohocken, Pennsylvania

Livability score: 89

89 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $59,079

$59,079 Median household income: $117,330

$117,330 Average home value: $465,623

$465,623 Average monthly mortgage: $2,752

Downingtown, Pennsylvania

Livability score: 89

89 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $65,455

$65,455 Median household income: $82,292

$82,292 Average home value: $557,625

$557,625 Average monthly mortgage: $3,295

Brookfield, Illinois

Livability score: 89

89 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $48,517

$48,517 Median household income: $108,429

$108,429 Average home value: $321,208

$321,208 Average monthly mortgage: $1,898

Gladstone, Oregon

Livability score: 89

89 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $62,124

$62,124 Median household income: $90,395

$90,395 Average home value: $514,236

$514,236 Average monthly mortgage: $3,039

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the United States with the highest Livability indexes as sourced from AreaVibes. The top 30 livable cities in each state were identified, and to qualify for this study each city had to have all data points available and a total population of at least 5,000. For each location a number of factors were found including; total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location can be calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for March 2025. Using the average single family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 14, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Minimum Salary You Need To Own a Home in the 50 Most Livable Cities

