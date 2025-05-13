The Minimum Income You Need To Relocate to These 5 Expat-Friendly Countries This Year

The thought of packing up and moving to another country is tempting for many, but not all countries are the same in terms of welcoming expats. Some countries have very stringent requirements about who can move there, while others just require that you are able to support yourself and, if applicable, your family.

In some cases, you’ll need to show that you have enough money or income to do so without working, as many countries have strict requirements about hiring expats over citizens.

So how much does it cost to relocate to another country? Here’s what you need to know about relocating to these five countries.

Spain

Moving to Spain interviewed Americans who are living in Spain, and many of them reported Spain to be welcoming to U.S. expats.

To live in Spain without working, you’ll need a non-lucrative visa. A spouse, children and other related household members can also apply on the same visa application.

To apply, you need to show that you have enough money or income to reside for at least the first year. You will need to show that you have 400% of Spain’s Public Multiple Effects Income Indicator, or IPREM, for a single person, and an additional 100% for each additional person on the application.

In 2025, the IPREM is about $32,000 for a single person. An additional $8,000 per year would be required for a spouse and for each dependent.

Portugal

According to Forbes, Portugal has seen an influx of American expats, increasing 239% from 2017 to 2022. The country is safe and inexpensive, and the locals are friendly, Forbes reported.

One popular way to live in Portugal as an expat is on a D7 visa. This visa allows those with stable non-work income, such as pensions or investments in real estate, intellectual property or trusts, to live in Portugal.

To qualify, you must be able to show that you make at least Portugal’s minimum wage of 870 euros in passive income per month, according to Global Citizens Solutions. That comes out to nearly $1,000 in U.S. dollars. You must also provide Portuguese bank statements with a minimum balance equal to one year’s minimum wage, per Global Citizens Solutions.

Costa Rica

According to International Living, Costa Rica is a top destination for expats, as it provides a nice climate, a welcoming culture and an affordable cost of living.

As Forbes reported, there are multiple avenues you can take to get a visa in Costa Rica — all of which have different income or financial requirements. Retirees can get a Pensionado residency visa if they can show at least $1,000 per month in retirement income, such as a pension or an annuity.

Those who are not yet retired can apply for a Rentista visa if they can show a monthly transfer of at least $2,500 into a Costa Rican bank for two years, or if they deposit $60,000 into a Costa Rican bank and withdraw $2,500 per month.

A third option is the Inversionista visa, which you are eligible for if you have at least a $150,000 investment in a Costa Rican business, real estate, stocks or bonds.

Mexico

International Living reported that Mexico is a top spot for North American expats, and there are a lot of communities in Mexico to choose from.

You can get a temporary resident visa in Mexico, which allows you to stay up to four years, if you can show that you have a bank account that has had a monthly ending balance for the last 12 months of nearly $75,000 in U.S. dollars. The amount required is based on 5,000 days of the Mexico City minimum wage.

Alternatively, you can show that you have had a salary or pension of about $4,400 per month (300 days of the minimum wage) after taxes for the previous six months.

For a spouse or dependent parent or child, you must be able to show an additional $1,500 (approximately) per month per person.

Singapore

As William Russell reported, Singapore is a “city of expats,” with 29% of its population consisting of expats.

If you plan to work in Singapore, you will need a work visa. There are a few different types, so choose the one that’s right for your situation.

If you have a job in Singapore at which you meet the salary requirements (between $5,000 and $10,500 per month based on age), you can apply for an Employment Pass. Higher-income earners (those earning at least $22,500 per month) can apply for a Personalised Employment Pass.

If you plan to start and operate a venture-backed business in Singapore, you can apply for an EntrePass. If you are considered “top talent” in academia, research, business, arts, culture or sports, you may qualify for an Overseas Networks & Expertise Pass.

There are several options for skilled workers earning at least $3,150 per month (S Pass), and for migrant workers, domestic workers, nannies and performing artists (Work Permit). Trainees and students can also get work permits or passes.

