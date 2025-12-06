Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 4.59

The average one-year price target for Minerva Neurosciences (NasdaqCM:NERV) has been revised to $4.59 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of $4.08 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.53% from the latest reported closing price of $3.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Minerva Neurosciences. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NERV is 0.00%, an increase of 18.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.81% to 1,980K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 1,351K shares representing 19.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 650K shares representing 9.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 534K shares representing 7.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 176K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 116K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares , representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NERV by 27.46% over the last quarter.

