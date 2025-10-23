Minerals Technologies Inc Profit Drops In Q3

(RTTNews) - Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) announced earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $43.0 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $46.7 million, or $1.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Minerals Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $532.4 million from $524.7 million last year.

Minerals Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $43.0 Mln. vs. $46.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.37 vs. $1.45 last year. -Revenue: $532.4 Mln vs. $524.7 Mln last year.

