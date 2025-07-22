Minerals Technologies Inc. Exceeds Environmental Targets and Achieves Record Safety Performance in 2024 Sustainability Report

Minerals Technologies Inc. achieved significant environmental and safety milestones, publishing its 17th annual Sustainability Report highlighting its successes.

Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) has announced the successful completion of 11 out of 12 environmental targets ahead of schedule in its 17th annual Sustainability Report. Highlights from the report include a 14% reduction in Scope 1 emissions and a 10% decrease in Scope 2 emissions compared to the previous year, along with a significant reduction in water usage. The company also achieved a world-class safety performance according to OSHA standards, featuring low rates of injuries. Notably, 66% of MTI's new products are designed with sustainable profiles. In addition to environmental efforts, MTI employees engaged in various community projects, further reflecting the company's commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.

Potential Positives

Achieved 11 out of 12 environmental targets a year ahead of the set goal, demonstrating strong commitment to sustainability.

Reduced Scope 1 emissions by 14% and Scope 2 emissions by 10% year over year, highlighting significant progress in environmental performance.

Delivered a world-class safety performance with a total recordable injury rate of 0.77, underscoring the company's dedication to employee safety.

66% of new products have a sustainable profile, showcasing the company's innovation in developing environmentally friendly solutions.

Potential Negatives

While the company achieved 11 out of 12 environmental targets, failing to meet one target could raise concerns about the robustness of its sustainability initiatives.

The report emphasizes a significant reduction in emissions and water usage, but it may lead stakeholders to question the nature and specifics of the unmet environmental target.

Despite showcasing a strong safety performance, the existence of industry-specific metrics such as OSHA still creates an opportunity for scrutiny regarding workplace standards across different regions.

FAQ

What are the key achievements highlighted in MTI's Sustainability Report?

MTI achieved 11 out of 12 environmental targets, reduced emissions significantly, and delivered world-class safety performance.

How much did MTI reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions?

MTI reduced Scope 1 emissions by 14% and Scope 2 emissions by 10% year over year.

What percentage of new products from MTI has a sustainable profile?

66% of new products developed by MTI have a sustainable profile.

What community engagement projects did MTI employees participate in?

MTI employees engaged in fundraisers, book donations, beach clean-ups, and water filtration installations in underserved communities.

Where can I find MTI's full Sustainability Report?

The full Sustainability Report is available on MTI’s website at mineralstech.com/sustainability.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MTX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MTX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 05/06.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MTX Insider Trading Activity

$MTX insiders have traded $MTX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS T DIETRICH (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $103,120

KRISTINA M JOHNSON purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $53,785

ERIK ALDAG (SVP FINANCE AND TREASURY, CFO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $50,370

ROCKY MOTWANI purchased 370 shares for an estimated $20,094

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $MTX stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MTX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 04/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MTX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MTX forecast page.

$MTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Osterland from Truist Securities set a target price of $80.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Michael Harrison from Seaport Global set a target price of $80.0 on 04/21/2025

Full Release





NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI”), a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company, today announced the publication of its 17



th



annual Sustainability Report to highlight its environmental, safety, and community achievements.





“Sustainable operations have never been a nice-to-have for MTI – they are a must-have. This ethos has underpinned how we manage our sites, interact with our people, and develop new products,” said Douglas T. Dietrich, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “I am incredibly proud of our progress, including surpassing nearly all of our environmental targets, our employees’ dedication to supporting their communities and ensuring workplace safety, and the large portfolio of innovative solutions we develop to help our customers meet their own sustainability goals. This is a win-win for MTI’s continued growth, our customers, and the planet.”







Sustainability Report Highlights







In 2024, we:







Delivered a world-class safety performance, as defined by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), with a total recordable injury rate of 0.77 and lost workday injury rate of 0.15;









Achieved 11 out of 12 of the company’s environmental goals, which were set in 2018, one year ahead of the 2025 target year;









Reduced Scope 1 emissions by 14% year over year, or 32% since 2018, including a ~70% reduction in coal usage;









Reduced Scope 2 emissions by 10% year over year, or 36% since 2018;









Continued to reduce water usage with a 4% decrease in water withdrawn year over year, or 30% since 2018, and a 13% decrease in water discharge year over year, or 52% since 2018;









Extracted over 1.1 million metric tons of waste CO



2



from customers’ and MTI exhaust stacks and sequestered those emissions in usable consumer products;









Deployed AI-enabled technology in our mining operations, enhancing operational safety and sustainability; and









Supported customers in achieving their environmental and operational goals, with 66% of MTI’s new products having a sustainable profile ranging from natural solutions to emissions and waste reduction, to pollution prevention, to filtration and mitigation products.















In addition, MTI’s employees worldwide participated in an array of community engagement projects including fundraisers, book donations, beach and neighborhood clean-ups, and water filtration unit installations in underserved communities.





The full Sustainability Report is available on MTI’s website at mineralstech.com/sustainability.







About Minerals Technologies Inc.







Minerals Technologies Inc. is a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a broad range of mineral and mineral-based products, related systems, and services. MTI globally serves a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including household, food and pharmaceutical, paper, packaging, automotive, construction, and environmental. The company reported global sales of $2.1 billion in 2024. For further information, please visit our website at



www.mineralstech.com



.







Investor Relations Contact







Lydia Kopylova







lydia.kopylova@mineralstech.com









Media Contact







Stephanie Heise







stephanie.heise@mineralstech.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.