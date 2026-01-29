Minerals Technologies Inc Announces Fall In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $37.1 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $54.0 million, or $1.68 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $519.5 million from $518.1 million last year.

Minerals Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $37.1 Mln. vs. $54.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.19 vs. $1.68 last year. -Revenue: $519.5 Mln vs. $518.1 Mln last year.

