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Mineral Resources Limited Reports Q3 FY26 Activity, Upgrades Full-Year Volume Guidance

April 30, 2026 — 11:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mineral Resources Limited (MALRY) on Thursday reported activity results for the third quarter of 2026.

During this quarter, the company produced 7.8 million tonnes and shipped 7.2 million tonnes at Onslow Iron, though shipments were affected by tropical cyclones.

Fortunately, operations bounced back to full capacity quickly. They also reported total spodumene production of 127 thousand dmt SC6, with prices climbing significantly compared to the previous quarter.

Liquidity now sits at $1.8 billion, and net debt dropped to around $4.5 billion. The company has raised its full-year production expectations across various divisions while keeping cost guidance steady.

Mineral Resources Limited upgraded its FY26 production, raising Onslow Iron volumes to 17.7-19.4 million wmt from the previous 17.1-18.8 million wmt range, while Mining Services guidance was increased to 320-330 million tonnes from 305-325 million tonnes. In lithium, Wodgina guidance was lifted to 270-290k dmt SC6 from 260-280k dmt SC6, and Mt Marion was raised to 210-230k dmt SC6 from 190-210k dmt SC6.

MALRY is currently trading at $46.22, up $3.26 or 7.59 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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