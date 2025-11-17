Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) Price Target Increased by 19.29% to 44.42

The average one-year price target for Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) has been revised to $44.42 / share. This is an increase of 19.29% from the prior estimate of $37.24 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.47 to a high of $61.95 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.45% from the latest reported closing price of $50.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mineral Resources. This is an decrease of 60 owner(s) or 37.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIN is 0.27%, an increase of 47.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.73% to 12,936K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,424K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,451K shares , representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIN by 26.28% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 1,606K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,424K shares , representing an increase of 11.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIN by 46.80% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,506K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,518K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIN by 17.56% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,181K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,130K shares , representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIN by 35.70% over the last quarter.

THOAX - Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund - holds 599K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

