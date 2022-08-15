Miner Chandler Guo Repeats Support for Ethereum Fork Post-Merge

Ethereum miner Chandler Guo is reiterating his push for Ethereum to undergo a "hard fork" once it become a proof-of-stake blockchain next month in a software update known as the Merge.

Guo told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” program on Friday that he has helped organize miners to back his effort as a way to save them from having to “shut down their business.”

“This time the fork, it’s much more difficult because I need to organize a lot of people [miners] to join this fork,” Guo said.

Ethereum is making the move to a more energy-efficient proof-of-stake method of maintaining its network and validating transaction from its current proof-of-work method around Sept. 15 and 16, according to developers.

Guo has been pushing for a fork for several weeks. In July, he tweeted, “I fork Ethereum once, I will fork it again!”

While the network is expected to slash upward of 99% of its energy consumption after becoming a proof-of-stake platform, Guo argues that miners should be taken into account, too.

“A lot of people [miners] are suffering,” he said

Some miners, however, may benefit from the Merge, particularly ethereum classic (ETC) miners, according to JPMorgan analysts, and CoinDesk reported on Thursday that the software update will likely make more used mining rigs available.

Guo, who has supported the fork of ethereum classic in the past, said that he plans to hold the native token of the forked proof-of-work blockchain, dubbed ETHW, until the next bull market, which he estimates that will happen in the next two years.

