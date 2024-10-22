News & Insights

MindBio Advances Depression Trials with Promising Results

October 22, 2024 — 08:39 am EDT

Mindbio Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MBIO) has released an update.

MindBio Therapeutics Corp. has completed the final milestone of its Phase 2A microdosing depression clinical trial, demonstrating a significant reduction in depressive symptoms with its lead drug, MB22001. The company is advancing further with multiple Phase 2B trials, including a groundbreaking trial approved for take-home use of MB22001. As one of the few public companies progressing in psychedelic medicines, MindBio stands out on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

