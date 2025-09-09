Mind Technology Revenue Jumps 36% in Q2

Key Points Revenue climbed 36.0% in Q2 FY2026 compared to Q2 FY2025, reaching $13.6 million, driven by catch-up deliveries and strong aftermarket activity.

Operating income was $2.7 million, up from $1.4 million in the prior year quarter, while diluted EPS swung from a loss of $0.11 in Q2 FY2025 to earnings of $0.24 in Q2 FY2026.

Order backlog for the Seamap segment was $12.8 million as of July 31, 2025.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Mind Technology (NASDAQ:MIND), a marine technology equipment company specializing in seismic and survey solutions, released its fiscal 2026 second quarter results on September 9, 2025, for the quarter ended July 31, 2025. The headline news from the earnings release was a sharp year-over-year jump in revenue and a swing into net profitability, fueled by deferred order deliveries and robust aftermarket business. However, order backlog declined steeply, raising questions about revenue consistency in the coming quarters. Overall, the company delivered on prior expectations for a “catch-up” quarter but signaled potential risks ahead due to reduced backlog and customer decision delays.

Metric Q2 FY2026(ended July 31, 2025) Q2 FY2025(ended July 31, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS – Diluted (GAAP) $0.24 ($0.11) $0.35 Revenue (GAAP) $13.6 million $10.0 million 36.0 % Operating Income $2.7 million $1.4 million 82.0 % Adjusted EBITDA $3.1 million $1.8 million 72.2 % Backlog – Seamap Segment $12.8 million $26.2 million (51.1 %)

Company Focus and Business Overview

Mind Technology creates specialized hardware and software for marine seismic analysis, targeting the energy exploration and maritime sectors. Its primary business now centers on the Seamap Marine Products segment, which offers equipment like source controllers, survey positioning tools, and streamer products. The sale of the Klein Marine Systems subsidiary has allowed the company to focus solely on this portfolio, emphasizing proprietary seismic control and data systems used worldwide by energy and survey companies.

The company’s recent priorities have included ramping up recurring aftermarket revenue through spare parts, repairs, and technical support, as well as continued investments in its core product technologies. Key success factors are the strength of the order backlog, expansion of the installed customer base, and the ability to maintain a robust supply chain across multiple international sites. High customer concentration, with most sales coming from a handful of large clients outside the United States, remains a structural feature of the business.

Quarterly Review: Financial and Operational Highlights

During Q2 FY2026, the company saw a strong rebound in sales, profitability, and cash generation. Revenue reached $13.6 million, up 36% compared to Q2 FY2025. This also represented a 72% sequential increase from the prior quarter. The surge mainly reflected the fulfillment of delayed customer orders, which management had forecast after a weak start to Q1 FY2026. About $5.5 million in orders were pushed from Q1 to Q2 FY2026 due to delivery bottlenecks.

The company posted operating income of $2.7 million, up from $1.4 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA, an operational metric that removes certain non-cash charges, rose 72% to $3.1 million. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $1.9 million, reflecting not only improved operations but also the absence of preferred stock dividends, as shares were fully converted to common stock earlier in the year. The higher number of shares outstanding resulted in earnings per share of $0.24, up from a loss per share in both the previous quarter and the same quarter last year.

The Seamap Marine Products segment remains the company's only operating division. Product offerings under this segment include three main lines: GunLink source controllers, which manage the firing of seismic sources; BuoyLink positioning systems, which track equipment during surveys; and SeaLink streamer products, used to capture and transmit underwater seismic signals. During the first half of FY2026, roughly 68% of revenue came from aftermarket activities such as maintenance and upgrades. This proportion is well above the historical norm, reflecting the deferral of some system sales.

Despite the strong financial recovery, order backlog at July 31, 2025, fell sharply to $12.8 million. This compares to $26.2 million one year earlier and $21.1 million at the end of the prior quarter. Management acknowledged the weakness, stating: “Hand, our backlog declined as of the end of the quarter, but our pipeline of prospects remains strong. We believe the receipt of specific orders that will restore our backlog to a level comparable to that as of the end of the first quarter is imminent.” The drop signals increased risk for future quarterly revenues, especially given lumpy large-system sales and delayed customer decision-making. Cash flow from operations during the first half of fiscal year 2026 was $2.9 million, showing improved working capital efficiency. The company continues to operate without debt, and its cash balance rose to $7.8 million as of July 31, 2025.

Other operational highlights include reduced inventory levels, which declined by $1.9 million since the start of FY2026. This helps free up cash but also reflects the fulfillment of large deferred orders. The company completed an expansion at its Texas repair facility, hoping to boost recurring and U.S.-based revenue. Management did not report any major new product launches or intellectual property developments but cited ongoing work on next-generation streamer products and expanded repair capacity.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Risks

Management signaled a generally positive outlook for the second half of the year, with the caveat that customer spending plans remain uncertain and backlog is at a low point. No specific dollar figures were given for future revenue or profit guidance. The company stated: “Looking forward, given our current visibility, we remain bullish on the balance of this fiscal year. Customer interest and engagement related to our Seamap product lines remains steady. However, the prevalent uncertainty within the market has slowed customer decision making for next year.” This means that while near-term momentum may be sustained, visibility into orders beyond the next few months is limited.

The most important issue for investors to watch in upcoming quarters is the pace of new orders and any movement in the backlog. A quick recovery in backlog would help stabilize future revenues. Ongoing risks include the high share of revenue coming from a small group of international customers and a continued reliance on project-based, lumpy system sales. Supply chain management, cost control, and the ongoing expansion of service and aftermarket business in the U.S. will also be important factors for future stability.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,056%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Motley Fool Markets Team is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of these articles. Motley Fool Markets Team cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.