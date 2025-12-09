MIND Technology, Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q3

(RTTNews) - MIND Technology, Inc. (MIND) revealed a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $0.62 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $15.708 million, or $2.87 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 20.0% to $9.688 million from $12.105 million last year.

MIND Technology, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.62 Mln. vs. $15.708 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.01 vs. $2.87 last year. -Revenue: $9.688 Mln vs. $12.105 Mln last year.

