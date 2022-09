(RTTNews) - MIND Technology, Inc. (MIND) announced Tuesday that its Klein Marine Systems subsidiary has received additional orders for its high-speed multibeam side scan sonar systems for delivery to the U.S. Navy.

These orders have an aggregate value of approximately $1.3 million and are expected to be delivered in this fiscal year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.