MIND Tech Seamap Unit Partners With GWL Overseas

(RTTNews) - MIND Technology, Inc. (MIND), a provider of innovative technology, on Tuesday announced that its Seamap unit has partnered with GWL Overseas Ltd. to further develop, promote, and produce GWL's Floatseis data acquisition system.

The financial terms were not disclosed.

GWL's CEO Nikolay Amelin added that partnering with Seamap will help speed up the launch of Floatseis into the seismic data market.

On Monday, Mind tech closed trading 0.65% higher at $6.22 on the Nasdaq.

