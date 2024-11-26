Minbos Resources Issues 30 Million New Shares

Minbos Resources Limited (AU:MNB) has released an update.
Minbos Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 30 million fully paid ordinary shares, set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code MNB. This move signifies a significant step in their financial strategy, potentially impacting investor interest and stock performance.
