MiMedx Receives FDA Warning Letter On Axiofill Production

December 30, 2023 — 09:33 pm EST

(RTTNews) - MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) announced receipt of a warning letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration regarding Axiofill Classification. Meanwhile, the company reiterated its outlook for 2023 full year net sales growth and fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA margin.

Following a routine inspection earlier in the year, the FDA took the position that one of the company's recently-launched placental-derived tissue products - Axiofill - does not meet the requirements. Specifically, FDA asserts that the production of Axiofill involves more than "minimal manipulation." The company said it does not agree with FDA's position and has been actively engaged with the agency through its "Request For Designation" ("RFD") process.

However, on December 21, 2023, MIMEDX received a Warning Letter from FDA reiterating the agency's position on AXIOFILL. The Warning Letter does not relate to any of the Company's other products, nor does it assert any product safety claims or adverse events related to Axiofill. Axiofill has been on the market since September 2022 and has a strong safety record.

The company believes that Axiofill, which is expected to generate less than 5% of MIMEDX's total net sales anticipated for 2023, was developed and is manufactured to comply with the requirements for a Human Cell, Tissue or Cellular or Tissue-based Product.

The company said it will respond to the Warning Letter within the required 15-day period. The company is also currently engaged with FDA in the RFD process regarding Axiofill.

MiMedx closed down 1.46 percent on Friday at $8.77.

