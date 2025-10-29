MiMedx Group Inc. Profit Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $16.74 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $8.09 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MiMedx Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $22.60 million or $0.15 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 35.3% to $113.72 million from $84.05 million last year.

MiMedx Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

