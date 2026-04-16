Markets
MDXG

MiMedx Expects Approx. $40 Mln Through Restructuring, Eliminates COO Position

April 16, 2026 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG) Thursday announced elimination of the position of Chief Operating Officer, held by Ricci Whitlow and a series of cost reduction plans to save approximately $40 million. Further, the company now projects one-time restructuring charge of approximately $4 million during the second quarter of 2026.

MiMedx plans to prioritize growth opportunities, streamline operations and significantly reduce operating expenses.

According MiMedx, the surgical business continues to flourish and warrants additional investments, wound care business, along with the broader market, is recovering from the January 1st Medicare reimbursement reduction at a very slow rate.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MDXG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.