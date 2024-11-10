News & Insights

Mimaki Engineering Reports Strong Half-Year Performance

Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. (JP:6638) has released an update.

Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the first half of 2024, with net sales rising by 15.5% and profit attributable to owners of the parent soaring by 130.1% compared to the same period last year. The company also announced a dividend increase, reflecting its strong financial health.

