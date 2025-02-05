News & Insights

Markets
IRWD

Millrose Properties To Replace Ironwood Pharmaceuticals In S&P SmallCap 600

February 05, 2025 — 07:25 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global (SPGI), said that Millrose Properties Inc. (MRP) will replace Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, February 10.

S&P 500 constituent Lennar Corp (LEN) is spinning off Millrose Properties in a transaction expected to be completed on Friday, February 7. Following the spin-off, Lennar will remain in the S&P 500, and Millrose Properties, which is more representative of the small cap market space, will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IRWD
LEN
LEN.B
SPGI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.