Millrose Properties To Replace Ironwood Pharmaceuticals In S&P SmallCap 600

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global (SPGI), said that Millrose Properties Inc. (MRP) will replace Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, February 10.

S&P 500 constituent Lennar Corp (LEN) is spinning off Millrose Properties in a transaction expected to be completed on Friday, February 7. Following the spin-off, Lennar will remain in the S&P 500, and Millrose Properties, which is more representative of the small cap market space, will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

